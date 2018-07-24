Vaccinations + wildfires + housing + Democrats + Trump + Russia + security clearances

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Editorials
Anti-vax doctors are granting bogus vaccine exemptions. Here’s how to make them think twice. Read more.
Jack Ohman sees which species are endangered and which one is not. Check out the taxonomy here.
Columns
Dan Walters, CALMatters: Article 18 of the California Constitution says that a “revision” can be placed before voters only by the Legislature or a constitutional commission appointed by the Legislature after obtaining permission from voters. It emerged when the Supreme Court pulled the Three California’s initiative from the November ballot. Read more.
Op-eds
State Sen. Bill Dodd: We must fight for those devastated in the 2017 fires and to prevent utilities from sparking future wildfires and claiming new victims. PG&E has violated our trust and it deserves to be held accountable. Read more.
Michelle Pariset and Fabrizio Sasso: Sacramento needs a real plan to help renters, not another windfall for landlords. The Housing 4 Sacramento coalition has put forward a legitimate solution to the outrageous rent increases and displacement that our community members are facing. Read more.
California Forum
Sasha Abramsky: President Trump and Vladimir Putin are out to end democracy. Are you going to let them get away with it? Read more.
Erwin Chemerinsky: Congress must stop President Trump from firing Robert Mueller if the law is going to mean anything. Read more.
Takes on the Democrats
David Brooks, New York Times: There’s a lot of discussion about how far left the Democratic Party should go these days. Is it destroying its electoral chances when its members call for a single-payer health plan or abolishing ICE? That’s an important question, but the most important question is what story is the Democratic Party telling? Read more.
Michelle Goldberg, New York Times: In November, several outright Nazis and white supremacists will appear on Republican ballot lines. Clearly, the time has come for a serious national conversation. And so political insiders across the land are asking: Has the Democratic Party become too extreme? Read more.
Mary Sanchez, Kansas City Star: The self-defeating #AbolishICE movement got played against the very Democrats who support it. On Wednesday, Republicans brought to vote in the U.S. House a nonbinding resolution in support of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The resolution passed easily with a vote of 244 to 35, with 133 members merely voting “present.” The 133 astutely perceived that a nay vote would show up in campaign literature in November painting them as soft on national security. Read more.
Takes on President Trump and Putin
Charles M. Blow, New York Times: Some people are baffled by Donald Trump’s fawning admiration of the world’s strongmen. I am not. If you know anything about his formative years in his native New York, you know that this has been part of his life since the beginning. He witnessed the birth and ascendancy of hip-hop in the city, the moguls it made, the bravado it brandished. He liked it, envied it, aped it. Read more.
Eugene Robinson, Washington Post: There is just one realistic way to constrain this lunatic administration and hold it accountable: Vote in November to snatch control of Congress away from the quisling Republicans and hand it to the Democrats. Read more.
Trudy Rubin, Philadelphia Inquirer: The president’s bizarre behavior at Helsinki and since has made moot the question of whether he colluded with Vladimir Putin’s election meddling in 2016. Trump is colluding with Putin now. Whether from blackmail or ego, the U.S. president is actively aiding Kremlin efforts to undermine U.S. institutions. Read more.
Their take
Los Angeles Times: Dead dolphins, whales and sea turtles aren’t acceptable collateral damage for swordfishing. Catching swordfish off the coast of California today means leaving milelong mesh nets deep in the ocean overnight. But what fishermen pull up is mostly not swordfish. For every one of the hefty, long-billed swordfish in a net, it’s estimated that there are four other marine animals entangled there. Read more.
San Diego Union-Tribune: With his time as governor winding down, Jerry Brown has been in legacy protection mode. Now the governor has directly appealed to California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye to expedite the court’s review of a lawsuit that challenges the Public Employee Pension Reform Act, a 2012 law that he championed. If the court sides with Brown, that would be a huge win for the pension reform movement. Read more.
San Francisco Chronicle: California is suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over its decision to suspend a regulation that would have limited pollution from trucks. The EPA’s own research has shown that they emit up to 55 times as much air pollution as trucks with modern technology. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: The state Supreme Court wasted no time blocking an initiative to split California in three, acting less than a month after it qualified for the ballot. But on runaway pension costs, the court has failed to deal with it in a timely fashion. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
Aaron Blake, Washington Post: Now we know why President Donald Trump complained about former intelligence officials being paid as cable analysts. On Monday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was looking into whether to revoke the security clearances of some of his chief intel and law enforcement critics for, among other things, “politicizing” and “monetizing” their past positions. Read more.
Michael Gerson, Washington Post: I would not normally recommend a book on the history of the universe as beach reading. But David Christian’s “Origin Story” is a welcome exception. Christian has achieved something remarkable: an engaging guide to the physics, chemistry, biology, anthropology, linguistics and sociology that constitute the story of history itself. Read more.
David Leonhardt, New York Times: I want to make a plea for thinking about the debate over education reform in a more nuanced, less absolutist way than often happens. There are two high-profile camps on education reform. Staunch defenders – who tend to be conservative – support not only charter schools but virtually all school choice, including vouchers for private schools. On the other side, the harshest critics of reform – who are largely progressive – oppose nearly any alternative to traditional schools. Read more.
Jason Rezaian, Washington Post: As President Donald Trump tweeted one of his most threatening messages yet at the president of Iran on Sunday night, his secretary of state addressed members of the Iranian American community in Southern California. At the event, Mike Pompeo signaled a U.S. commitment to support efforts to undermine Iran’s clerical regime. Read more.
Tweets of the day
NEW: Press Sec. Sanders says Pres. Trump “looking to take away” security clearances of high-profile Obama era officials and Trump critics:— NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) July 23, 2018
• Former CIA Dir. Brennan
• Former FBI Dir. Comey
• Former DNI Clapper
• Former NSA Dir. Hayden
• Former National Security Adviser Rice pic.twitter.com/k2YLd1fWMP
Trump's move was apparently spurred by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky), who urged Trump to revoke the security clearances of former CIA director John Brennan and others who have been critical of Trump's rhetoric and actions toward Russia https://t.co/59c7PXmAe6— Ellen Nakashima (@nakashimae) July 23, 2018
I dont go back for classified briefings (although they occasionally ask me in to offer a view on something). Won’t have any impact on what I say or write.— Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) July 23, 2018
Dear media: Trump's plan to revoke security clearances of Brennan, James Clapper, McCabe, Susan Rice, Hayden is a DISTRACTION from Russia!!!!! Stay FOCUSED! This is a non-story, unsignificant. Trump is filling the Twitter trending list with these names to drown out important news— Chance The Rapper (@ChanceFrom79th) July 23, 2018
