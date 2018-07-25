Initiatives + pensions + migrant children + Ivanka Trump

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Jack Ohman gets a security clearance. Eyes only here.
Columns
Foon Rhee: The law that led to soda tax blackmail is coming to cities. Is Sacramento’s rent control fight next? A controversial state law allows proponents to pull ballot measures after negotiating with legislators. Gov. Jerry Brown signed a local version on July 20. It could add a new wrinkle in the delicate negotiations over rent control in Sacramento. Read more.
Dan Walters, CALMatters: California’s two immense public employee pension funds this month reported investment earnings higher than their assumed rate for the second straight year. That’s certainly better than the minuscule earnings the two funds had seen earlier in the decade, but despite public crowing by union advocates, the earnings reports merely underscore the wide gaps between pension promises and assets to pay for them. Read more.
Andrew Malcolm, McClatchy D.C.: Ex-President Barack Obama emerged from his wealthy isolation the other day to provide South Africa with his colorized view of the world. Obama and Donald Trump are really quite similar. Neither was qualified by experience for the Oval Office. Neither has a limited opinion of himself. Neither is immune to an affliction called tone-deaf. And neither is capable of publicly apologizing. Read more.
Op-eds
Lea Labaki, Human Rights Watch: Migrant kids are being traumatized, not treated for mental health needs. Lawsuits filed in California tell their story. Read more.
Their take
Los Angeles Times: Two recent stories about heinous crimes allegedly committed by people living in the country illegally have again prompted immigration hard-liners to mischaracterize such migrants as a menace to public safety. The crimes at issue here are indeed serious, but the suspects’ immigration status has little to do with their criminal acts. Read more.
San Francisco Chronicle: Leave it to San Francisco to find the place where a good idea starts sucking. The city’s proposed drinking straw ban has worthy goals, but for those who haven’t found a suitable alternative, the glass looks half-empty. The Board of Supervisors is considering joining Seattle, Starbucks and other cities and businesses cracking down on single-use straws, which are replacing plastic bags as the garbage lefties love to trash. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: Long lines at DMV offices are a staple of late-night comedy. But there’s nothing funny about the insane delays in recent weeks, with people saying they have waited nine hours or more to renew license, register cars and conduct other routine business at the state Department of Motor Vehicles. DMV blames the long waits on heavy demand for Real IDs – the new, secure drivers licenses that will be required to board airplanes by the end of 2020. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
Frank Bruni, New York Times: The verdict on the most galling week of an outrageous presidency is in, and it shouldn’t come as the shock that it does: Republicans forgive Donald Trump his surrender to Vladimir Putin, his siding with Russia over the United States – all of it. They simply notice that their man is under attack, and they rise to defend him. Read more.
Thomas L. Friedman, New York Times: The second I finished watching President Donald Trump fawning over Vladimir Putin in Helsinki I knew I was seeing something I’d never seen before. It took a few days to figure it out, but now it’s obvious: I was seeing a U.S. president put Russia first, not America first. Read more.
Ruben Navarrette Jr., Washington Post: When we argue about California’s so-called “sanctuary state” law, we might as well be arguing about unicorns. It’s a blatant lie that, as Trump administration officials claim, California is preventing ICE from rounding up and removing illegal immigrants in the Golden State through “laws designed to protect criminal aliens.” Read more.
Andres Oppenheimer, Miami Herald: When economists talk about Latin America’s biggest long-term problems, they most often focus on corruption, the underground economy or bad education systems. But it’s time they put more attention on an additional challenge: the region’s motivation deficit. Read more.
Kathleen Parker, Washington Post: It didn’t take long after the Helsinki summit for European and American media publications to declare Donald Trump Vladimir Putin’s pet dog. Britain’s Daily Mirror used “Putin’s poodle” in its next-day coverage. Read more.
Marc A. Thiessen, Washington Post: With his interference in the 2016 election, Russian President Vladimir Putin achieved something that none of his murderous Soviet predecessors were able to accomplish: He has turned Democrats into Russia hawks. Read more.
Tweets of the day
Thank you for being a part of this journey with us. ❤️ ITHQ pic.twitter.com/58JCMmrNLv— Ivanka Trump HQ (@IvankaTrumpHQ) July 24, 2018
Good to know that Ivanka Trump has the same abilities of her father in terms of running companies into the ground.— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) July 24, 2018
Politics aside, Ivanka Trump built an awesome fashion line. Great dress designs. But of course the liberals did everything they could to intimidate and push her business out of stores. #IvankaTrump— Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) July 24, 2018
Ivanka Trump's fashion brand may be over but never forget her timeless fashion advice: Pair sleek, classic nepotism with blind adherence to a maniac and spritz with the vague, insulting guise of female empowerment.— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) July 24, 2018
Comments