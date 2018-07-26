Protesters + health care + Bay Area + clean air + education + Mike Pompeo

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Editorials
Columns
Dan Walters, CALMatters: Providing universal health care coverage to 40 million Californians has become the rallying cry for the state’s Democratic Party as it drifts leftward in this election year. And now, health care for all Californians is essentially a matter of state law, without any real debate on how it would be implemented or financed. Read more.
Joe Mathews, Zócalo Public Square: Welcome to the Bay Area, Merced, Modesto, Sacramento and others. This expanded notion of the Bay Area isn’t a joke. It reflects the biggest thinking about California’s future. If you’re a smaller Northern California region struggling to compete with the Bay Area, why not join it instead? Read more.
Op-eds
Rocky Rushing, Coalition for Clean Air: Will Uber and Lyft be part of the climate change solution, or part of the problem? Read more.
California Forum
Eloy Ortiz Oakley, California Community Colleges: The market doesn’t care about your high school diploma. Prepare for lifelong higher ed. Read more.
Dorothy Rothrock, California Manufacturers & Technology Association: If California wants a skilled workforce, why let career technical education go away? Read more.
Their take
Fresno Bee: As if the current heat wave baking the central San Joaquin Valley was not hot enough, now comes news that climate warming may lead to a rise in suicides. This week the British medical journal Nature Climate Change reported a study led by Stanford University and UC Berkeley researchers who found that hotter temperatures correlate with more people taking their own lives. Read more.
(San Luis Obispo) Tribune: The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office did the right thing in agreeing to provide free tampons to women at the County Jail; previously women were issued sanitary pads for free, but had to buy tampons from the commissary. We just hope the free-the-tampon movement spreads to other counties and becomes common practice throughout California's penal system. Read more.
Los Angeles Times: Less than a month into his tenure as chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, Michel Moore has had to guide his department, and indeed the entire city, through Saturday’s tragic incident in Silver Lake. That’s where a Trader Joe’s manager was killed by police crossfire. Moore has responded with welcome candor. In quickly releasing segments of in-car and officer-worn body camera video, he and the LAPD gave residents a revealing view of police responsed. Read more.
Orange County Register: California’s prison guards violated policy regarding the use of force in confrontations with inmates nearly half the time, reports the Office of Inspector General. The report, based on use-of-force incidents last year between July 1 and Dec. 31, noted that just 52 percent of such incidents were deemed by the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to be fully compliant with department policy. Read more.
San Diego Union-Tribune: President Donald Trump has done more to undermine environmental protections in 18 months than all his predecessors combined. Under previous GOP presidents, key green officials were open to the argument that rules could be excessive. But under this one, some officials appear to question the very need for environmental regulation. Read more.
San Jose Mercury News: In 1969, the year before the Clean Air Act was enacted, American cars on average got an abysmal 12.0 miles per gallon. They ran on leaded gas and spewed dirty exhaust into the air. For the past 50 years, California has used its federal waiver under the Clean Air Act to set tougher fuel economy standards for the state, forcing automakers to innovate for the benefit of all. The Trump administration is expected to announce later this week that it will seek to revoke California’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from cars. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
Max Boot, Washington Post: President Donald Trump’s mantra is “no collusion,” something he says as if sheer, mind-numbing repetition can make it true. The president is faithfully echoed by the likes of House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who insists “there’s no evidence of collusion.” In reality, while there is not yet proof of collusion (that’s special counsel Robert Mueller’s job), there is copious evidence of it – and that evidence grows more damning by the day. Read more.
Ross Douthat, New York Times: One of the best things that the bishops of the American Catholic Church did during the great wave of sex abuse revelations 16 years ago – and yes, there’s a low bar for “best” – was to establish a National Review Board, staffed by prominent layman, with the authority to commission an independent report on what exactly had happened in the church. Read more.
Leonard Pitts Jr., Miami Herald: All she asked was that someone pray for her. As relayed on Twitter by the activist Brittany Packnett, the unnamed woman certainly had good reason to seek help, divine or otherwise. She was one of the people held hostage by a gunman last week in an L.A. Trader Joe’s. Read more.
Tweets of the day
.@SecPompeo before Senate Foreign Relations Committee: @POTUS has stated his firm conviction that diplomacy and engagement are preferable to conflict and hostility. pic.twitter.com/zRkDGQnT3V— Department of State (@StateDept) July 25, 2018
Pompeo was asked whether he knew what the President agreed to in his private meeting with Putin. I ran his answer, below, through Google translate from English to Russian and back to English again, and this is what came out:— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 25, 2018
“I have no idea. Not a friggen clue.” pic.twitter.com/cC2x7SPZmc
So, Mike Pompeo is completely subservient to Trump. He couldn't even take a damn compliment from Sen. Flake without making sure to mention that the State Department is "the president's State Department."— Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) July 25, 2018
Did Pompeo just call the Trump admin a regime?— Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) July 25, 2018
"sanctions that didn't exist before this regime took office?"
Comments