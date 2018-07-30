Carr Fire + climate change + local journalism

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Editorials
A terrifying glimpse into California’s future. Many in Redding weren’t ready for a wildfire capable of creating its own weather system. They thought flames from the Carr Fire could never jump the Sacramento River. We all knew climate change would be an existential threat. Still, it is sobering to see how fast it has happened. Read more.
Columns
Dan Walters: Big water moves mark Brown’s final months. Read more.
Their take
San Diego Union Tribune: California needs a wildfire liability debate – but without Jerry Brown. If ratepayers trust him to treat them fairly, they haven’t been paying attention. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: John Cox should be careful what he wishes for, but he’s right on one front: Californians deserve more opportunities to see the candidates for governor go head-to-head than the single, one-hour debate that Gavin Newsom deems sufficient. Read more.
Fresno Bee: When federal immigration agents catch an undocumented person, especially one facing criminal charges, that’s a good thing, right? Yes – and no. It’s not good if the agents nab someone waiting for a hearing at Fresno Superior Court, as happened earlier this week, and thus circumvent the judicial process. Read more.
Takes on housing
Los Angeles Times: When L.A.’s new transitional homeless shelters open in September, they’ll have cost twice what was budgeted for less than half the beds that were promised. There are good reasons for this, and the city should keep building shelters, but the city can’t afford to overspend on temporary housing when permanent homes for the homeless are what the city needs. Read more.
San Luis Obispo Tribune: Here’s a dirty little secret about tiny homes on wheels: They’re illegal in many parts of California. It’s not the homes themselves that are illegal. It’s living in them that’s the problem. However, the rules could be changing in San Luis Obispo, driven by high housing costs and demand. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
David Brooks, New York Times: I am constantly using this column to argue that social fragmentation and social isolation are the fundamental problems afflicting America today. Organizations like Thread in Baltimore are the best way to address them. Read more.
Ruben Navarrette Jr., Washington Post: The primary in New York’s 14th Congressional District may be over, but the drama continues. Clearly, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez scares Republicans. Read more.
Tweets of the day
As always, we've had reporters and photographers working through the night and in to today to bring you the latest on California's wildfires. This would be a great time to go to sacbee.com and consider a digital subscription.— Sam Stanton (@StantonSam) July 27, 2018
Spending the afternoon in the state archives and in 1990, the California Newspaper Publisher’s Assocation was described as “one of the most powerful political lobbies in the state.”— Liam Dillon (@dillonliam) July 27, 2018
