Wildfire damage + fuel standards + time zones + education

Our take
Editorials
As California burns, a showdown on who pays for wildfire damage. When the Legislature reconvenes on Monday, a high-stakes debate will intensify with utilities led by PG&E on one side and insurers and victims on the other. Gov. Jerry Brown has put forward a plan, but it is only a starting point. Read more.
If Trump wants to ‘Make Cars Great Again,’ he should trust California. This latest effort to roll back Obama-era fuel efficiency standards on new vehicles – undermining our state’s most valuable tool for improving air quality and fighting climate change – can only be described as a special kind of stupid. Read more.
Jack Ohman takes a bite at Apple. See what a trillion bucks buys you here.
Columns
Joe Mathews, Zócalo Public Square: Three different time zones in California? It’s not as crazy as it sounds. Read more.
Op-eds
Sacramento County supervisor Phil Serna: On May 8, 2017, Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed Mikel McIntyre. Rick Braziel, Sacramento County’s inspector general, is conducting an independent review, but his report is not yet complete. It’s time for him to report to the Board of Supervisors. Read more.
California Forum
Monica Lozano: Close California’s income gap with a clearer path from kindergarten to college degree. Read more.
Gray Davis: School isn’t the only place where kids get an education. You, too, can change lives. Read more.
Their take
(San Luis Obispo) Tribune: The SLO County Progressives held a meet-the-candidates night and, depending on which version of events you believe, San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon either dropped a microphone and stormed out of a question-and-answer session, or left the meeting after being relentlessly heckled by political opponents. There’s a way to settle this, or to at least let voters draw their own conclusions: Release the video. Read more.
Los Angeles Times: A federal judge had good reason to temporarily bar a gun-rights activist this week from distributing software to produce working plastic firearms from 3-D printers, but it was the wrong result. While gun-control advocates are legitimately concerned about the threat posed by this technology, defenders of the 1st Amendment should be wary of where the court battle may go. Read more.
Orange County Register: In an era of miraculous innovation in the state that invented the contemporary digitally connected world, it is always something of a marvel in itself how poorly California government agencies make their decisions when it comes to computer hardware and software. The latest example: the new $290 million system for collecting sales taxes. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: California school districts are facing a tough choice –what programs must be cut to meet pension obligations. Cities and counties have struggled with rising employee retirement costs for years, and public schools are beginning to feel the same crushing burden. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
Charles M. Blow, New York Times: It is simply not healthy for the country to have a president stuck perpetually in attack mode, fighting enemies real and imagined, pushing a toxic agenda that mixes the exaltation of grievance and the grinding of axes. Read more.
Michael Gerson, Washington Post: Passions on the left against Brett Kavanaugh are running high. But the main lines of argument against his confirmation to the Supreme Court have pretty much crumbled. Read more.
Paul Krugman, New York Times: President Trump poses as someone who champions the interests of ordinary working Americans against those of the elite. But his administration has been relentlessly anti-worker on every front. Trump is about as populist as he is godly – that is, not at all. Read more.
Dana Milbank, Washington Post: Tad Devine, during his run as chief strategist for the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign, railed against the corrupting influence of money in politics. But leading up to the Sanders presidential campaign, Devine was making gobs of money to secure the election of one of the world’s most corrupt political figures and then his allies. Read more.
Eugene Robinson, Washington Post: Deadly wildfires burn out of control in parched California. Unusually heavy rains cause devastating floods in parts of Asia. A punishing heat wave kills scores in Japan, South Korea and normally temperate parts of Europe. Can anyone fail to see a pattern? Read more.
Marc A. Thiessen, Washington Post: As bad as the Trump Tower meeting was, it took place at the request of the Russians. They were the ones who approached the Trump campaign. By contrast, the Clinton campaign proactively sought dirt on Trump from Russian government sources. Read more.
Mailbag
“How many more wildfire disasters is it going to take before we see national action on climate change? California has been taking important steps to curb the effects of global warming, but California alone can’t solve this critical issue.” – Paula Danz, Los Altos
Tweets of the day
We @NHTSAgov @EPA are delivering on President Trump’s promise to the American public that his administration would address and fix the current fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions standards. Read our proposal: https://t.co/2M5RjR8cvb pic.twitter.com/MeLuCTMYsD— Acting Administrator Wheeler (@EPAAWheeler) August 2, 2018
California will fight this stupidity in every conceivable way possible: https://t.co/OWqbFIUmUl https://t.co/qrH7gSaWDn— Jerry Brown (@JerryBrownGov) August 2, 2018
The #Trump Administration has launched a brazen attack, no matter how it is cloaked, on our nation's #CleanCarStandards. CA DOJ will use every legal tool at its disposal to defend today's national standards and reaffirm the facts and science behind them #EPA #CleanerCars— Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra) August 2, 2018
As #Europe swelters under a record #heatwave and California burns, our president is trying to reverse the #CleanCarStandards adopted by the Obama administration. He also wants to strip California of its right to do more to address climate change. https://t.co/8P1kBgZUPH— Darrell Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) August 2, 2018
Comments