CalPERS women on harassment: ‘We shouldn’t still be fighting this fight.’

Hear 3 women accuse CalPERS board candidate of leering at them JJ Jelincic has been an influential force for years within CalPERS, the largest public pension fund in the United States. He is currently running for the CalPERS board. In 2011, three women accused Jelincic of leering at them in the workplace. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK JJ Jelincic has been an influential force for years within CalPERS, the largest public pension fund in the United States. He is currently running for the CalPERS board. In 2011, three women accused Jelincic of leering at them in the workplace.

Two more female employees of CalPERS spoke out against a controversial CalPERS leader on Wednesday, taking aim at the board of directors of the Sacramento-based pension fund who, the women said, are hypocrites.

They are hypocrites, they said, for insisting that other companies maintain a “zero tolerance” against the harassment of women while doing nothing about a harasser within CalPERS.

The harasser in question, J.J. Jelencic, is running for a seat on the CalPERS board in an election that will be decided by CalPERS retirees. Ballots will go out to members soon.

Jelencic has a long history with CalPERS, as a board member and an investment expert. In 2011, he was sanctioned by CalPERS for harassing three women who, at the time, were low level office workers within CalPERS. An administrative law judge upheld a censure against Jelencic and found the testimony of the three women to be credible.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite this, the censure Jelencic endured was little more than a slap on the wrist. He was still re-elected to the CalPERS board in 2013. His case was barely noted in the media and he has basically been allowed to say the women made up most of the allegations against them.

Opinion

The three women spoke at 2011 hearing and said that Jelencic had made their work lives miserable. He would leer at them, looking them up and down. He would make juvenile noises when they walked by. He would look for excuses to have the women come to his work station, all the while looking them up and down.

All of it got swept under the rug until now. Both of the women who spoke out at the Wednesday CalPERS board meeting are CalPERS employees. They were speaking on behalf of Jelencic’s victims who, they said, are still too traumatized and embarrassed to address the board themselves.

Both of Wednesday’s speakers, Gabriela Urdaneta and Charity Bowman, blamed board members for contributing to the fear felt by the women harassed by Jelencic.

“This is not a victimless crime,” said Bowman, who is an associate government program analyst. “(Jelencic) needs to be held accountable and does not deserve a seat on this board...We shouldn’t still be fighting this fight.”

Bowman called out current board members who are endorsing Jelencic, including Jason Perez, a police officer in the City of Corona.

Looking at Perez, Bowman said: ”You identified yourself as a ‘certified good guy.’ You said you would hold people accountable. Why aren’t you holding Jelencic accountable? You endorsed him. Your job is to protect and to serve. But who are you protecting and who are you serving?”

State election records show that Perez accepted $3,000 in campaign donations last year from Jelencic.

Perez responded that he’s a “facts guy” and needs to learn more facts about the censure of Jelencic.

Calls to Perez were not returned on Wednesday.

If anything, Jelencic’s case proves that organizations such as CalPERS can maintain so-called “zero tolerance” policies on workplace harassment without policies having much teeth. Before investing in companies, CalPERS makes a big deal about steering clear of those that who don’t get the message on protecting women in the workplace.

And yet there is Jelencic, supported by Perez and several groups representing CalPERS employees. Board members on Wednesday said there was little they could do.

Bowman said she and other women will not sit still for it.

“We will continue to show up, “ Bowman said. “We will grow in numbers.”