Nearly 50% of GOP men say they will refuse COVID vaccines. This Fresno leader didn’t

When it comes to getting vaccinated for the COVID virus, one group stands out in opposition: Republican men.

A poll done last month by national public radio and television with Marist College found that 49% of Republican men said they would not get vaccinated for the highly contagious respiratory disease. That, despite the fact COVID had killed nearly 570,000 Americans as of April 19. In California, the disease has claimed 59,768 lives.

By contrast, 65% of men who are Democrats said they would get vaccinated; only 6% said no, according to the poll. GOP women were almost equally split yes to no, while more than three times of Democratic women said they would get the shots as opposed to it.

Public health experts say the best way for the nation to get out from under the pandemic is to achieve herd immunity — the point at which enough people are either vaccinated or have had the disease so that they cannot transmit the virus.

As of April 14, more than 530,000 vaccine doses had been administered in Fresno County. The Bee’s Tim Sheehan reported that more than one in five county residents was fully vaccinated. But Fresno County public health leaders want to have 1.2 million doses administered by the end of this summer. At that level, 60% of county residents would be fully vaccinated and herd immunity would be in place.

Without such widespread immunity, “the ramifications are we’re going to have to keep doing the masking and the social distancing, and the limited capacity (of businesses) and doing everything outdoors as much as possible,” said Dr. Rais Vohra, the interim county health officer.

So it is vital that everyone step up. When a certain group refuses, their denial amounts to mooching off the rest of society, argues columnist Doyle McManus of the Los Angeles Times.

Health leaders say resisters need role models to consider. So I reached out to one of Fresno’s leading Republicans, state Sen. Andreas Borgeas, to find out where he stood with vaccinations.

State Sen. Andreas Borgeas Lorie Leilani Shelley

He told me he had gotten the shots, so I followed up with some more questions. Here is our Q and A, conducted via email:

When did you get vaccinated, and why did you do it? I recently received the COVID-19 vaccine out of an abundance of caution to protect vulnerable members of my family and our community, including my 91 year-old father.

What vaccine did you get? Pfizer.

Did you feel any ill effects? Yes. I experienced soreness and lethargy, but otherwise, it was a very manageable experience, despite my fear of needles.

Do any of your GOP colleagues in the Senate plan to skip getting vaccinated? If yes, why? I am not aware of all of my colleagues’ positions on this matter, but all senators have been required to get testing twice a week since January, per the rules of the Senate.

What do you tell them? Do you think it puts you in an uncomfortable spot as a GOP leader? Given the maelstrom of disinformation in our society and current political climate, some people may be reluctant to get vaccinated. Though through my own independent research and consultation, I have reached the conclusion that the benefits of getting the vaccine outweigh the risks, especially considering our schools, businesses and way of life have been completely derailed. Vaccination is a pathway to regaining normalcy in our lives.

Many in the GOP don’t seem to want to believe in science. What role do you think science has to play in our culture today? As an educator, I believe in the scientific method being employed in public health policy. Because I am not a medical professional, I am cautious of political commentators and celebrity opinions, and instead choose to consult primary sources and experts in the medical field during my decision-making process.

Borgeas’ reasoning is sound, and hopefully, will convince any members of his party who have been hesitant.

Those in the GOP holding back need to consider medical advances that already benefit countless numbers of their fellow Americans. Take mobility. Where would so many be without hip and knee replacements? Or cardiac patients and heart surgeries? Or those needing cancer treatments? Medical science literally extends lives.

Here is hoping politics can be once again focused on a rightful topic, like President Biden’s $2 trillion plan to rebuild roads and bridges, or America’s relations with foreign governments. May Republican men in the central San Joaquin Valley follow the lead of Sen. Borgeas and get their shots.