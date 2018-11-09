Letters: Politicians think they know what is best

Homeless needs
“Sacramento council members float ideas for homeless shelters in their districts”(sacbee.com, Jan. 23): Regarding the ideas presented by the Sacramento City Council: How about asking the homeless what they would like or need? Politicians think they know what is best for their constituents, in this case, the homeless. Do they want better medical care, counseling, drug treatment and jobs? Or do they like living on the streets?
A.J. Ponzo, Rocklin
Border wall
“Lakoff: Democrats must block Trump’s wall of hate” (sacbee.com, Jan.15): Let me write metaphorically: Don’t paint all of those who want a secure border with the same brush. Most of us welcome immigrants; we just want them to come in the front door, not through a hole in the back fence. I wish that Congress would stop fussing with the drip and fix the faucet!
Paul Cunha, Granite Bay
Dreamers
“Trump offers temporary ‘Dreamers’ deal for border wall” (sacbee.com, Jan. 19): I just read that Trump is offering temporary protection of the Dreamers in exchange for $5.7 billion for the wall. His so-called protection sounds like the talk and lies of a gangster. (The Dreamers should already be citizens and they deserve the full protections of citizens). I voted Democrat because I want to see a party stand for justice. I and other people I know cannot vote for a party that won’t stand against injustice.
Bakari Chavanu, Elk Grove
False trade
“The Latest: Trump offers ‘Dreamers’ deal for border wall” (sacbee.com, Jan. 19): Although millions of voters rejected Trump’s anti-immigrant stance in 2018, he relied on the support of his base and in desperation attempted to damage Democrats with a government shutdown. Trump failed to see that everyone suffers when the government can’t provide benefits citizens have paid for. Faced with growing resentment, Trump offered a false trade. Democrats rejected it and left Trump an option he can’t refuse: Reopen the government or drown.
Dan Fong, Rancho Cordova
Government shutdown
“TSA screener sick-outs hit 10 percent over holiday weekend” (sacbee.com, Jan.21): It is unreal that the government is still shutdown with costs increasing. Some put the entire blame on Trump. However, he is only doing what any dictator would do if they can’t get their way. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is just as guilty. He could put a bill to a vote, opening up the government, if he had the courage. Even if Trump vetoes the bill, Congress can override him. If Republicans do not vote to reopen the government, the people can vote them out of office.
James Kelley, Sacramento
Pressure from constituents
“Senate to vote on competing proposals to end shutdown” (The Sacramento Bee, section 1A, Jan. 23): One month into the government shutdown and there’s no end in sight. From 1987 to 2010 California’s legislature almost never submitted a budget by the June 15 deadline. Since Prop. 25 was passed in 2010, the legislature hasn’t missed the deadline. The proposition required that lawmakers forfeit pay and travel expenses for each day the budget was late. If Congress and the executive branch were forced to give up their paychecks and expenses during a shutdown, they could do more than “identify” the pain of those suffering, they would experience it. The likelihood of such legislation being introduced is zero without pressure from their voting constituents. Push them!
William Schmidt, Wilton
Attention to elderly
“California governor appoints first-ever surgeon general” (sacbee.com, Jan. 21): I was heading into a grocery store today and had to adjust my pace due to what appeared to be a frail elderly woman whose cart was guided by a middle-aged woman up the ramp to the store. Once past the threshold of the store, the younger woman said “There you go” and left the elderly woman’s cart. I witnessed an act of kindness from a stranger, helping an old woman. Because of my interest in aging issues, I thought about the recent announcement heralding a new surgeon general in the state. A pediatrician. Bless them — like geriatricians — they aren’t paid very much. Unlike pediatricians, finding a geriatrician is a real challenge. But that is another topic. What concerned me about the article was emphasizing “reaching young families.” We need to pay attention to the demographics in California, the poverty among older people, and the truth that families are multi-generational.
Dana Smith, Auburn
Questions
“The shutdown nudges vulnerable closer to the edge” (The Sacramento Bee, Extra Extra, page 1, Jan. 22): Some questions: If Congress can override a presidential veto, why can’t they override an impetuous presidential executive order and simply “reopen” the government? Isn’t there something unacceptable about holding human beings hostage for political and personal ends? Neither Federal employees nor DACA and TPS recipients should be the price of Trump getting his infantile, obstinate way. They’re human beings, not political prizes to be awarded to the most stubborn player. Doesn’t the Constitution say something about involuntary servitude? Isn’t it illegal under federal labor law to not pay employees for contracted work done? But then, the current president has a record of not paying employees, and for him, this is “business as usual.” How are 535 elected representatives so impotent in the face of one person who did not even win the popular vote in 2016?
Kathryn A Klar, Richmond
Common courtesy
“Fired Davis restaurant worker’s demand for dignity should inspire movement” (sacbee.com, Jan.16): Gil Duran is right. What happened at that Davis restaurant should inspire a movement – a movement of common courtesy. It is impolite to speak another language in front of others in the workplace and on company time. I cannot count the number of times I have been in a workplace environment and groups are speaking another language, pointing and giggling. It is rude. For safety’s sake and to make sure all laws are being adhered to, a common language, English, should be spoken in the workplace. Let us hope that Francisca Perez’s rudeness does inspire a movement – a movement of common courtesy.
Michael Santos, Antelope
