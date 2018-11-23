Letters: Housing the homeless

Space for homeless
“Activists ask county to let homeless continue camping at Stockton Boulevard site” (sacbee.com, Jan. 29): Asking the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Authority to allow the homeless to live on their property “as long as they keep it clean” is ridiculous. It has never been kept clean, the site has been filthy for a long time. The untold amounts of potential human waste are a much larger and more serious concern than trash and garbage. Dozens of people have been trespassing, loitering and “camping” while contaminating the property for far too long. SHRA has been irresponsible by allowing its private land to be abused.
Mark James, Sacramento
Vacant land
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“Activists ask county to let homeless continue camping at Stockton Boulevard site” (sacbee.com, Jan. 29): Of course, find a parcel of vacant land for the homeless. If not there, somewhere. Don’t forget to build a modest central facility on it with showers, bathrooms and a kitchen area, too. Make a meeting room where the homeless might meet to plan, organize and police their own community. Social workers and other advocates could meet with them there, too. Such an offering would cost a fraction of the yearly price tag on our paper shuffling “move along” policies and “mainstreaming” programs. Those haven’t worked in 50 years, and they still don’t work.
Red Slider, Sacramento
Camp Sacramento
“Activists ask county to let homeless continue camping at Stockton Boulevard site” (sacbee.com, Jan. 29): Sacramento is being turned into some kind of refugee camp. The homeless enablers want to spread the problem out like a socialist experiment. I think those in the Fabulous 40s are not going to have any of it. Offering shelter to help those in need is not a problem unless it becomes a way of life—for both the homeless and their advocates. This kind of liberalism drives away investments from our community. The city council acts as if it had real authority, it cannot even control its own meetings. This lack of leadership is distressing.
Andrew Mattson, Roseville
High medical costs
“ ‘I feel deeply ripped off.’ Steep hikes in long-term care premiums jolting many consumers” (sacbee.com, Jan.24): This reminded me of the shocking cost of my late mom’s Alzheimer’s disease care in 2007. My parents did not have long-term health insurance and Medicare did not cover all expenses. A caregiver from Vacaville cost us about $30 an hour and a fairly good facility cost over $4,000 monthly. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the lifetime costs of care is $341,840 with Medicaid spending $8,399 per patient compared to just $358 for a person without dementia. Therefore, for-profit insurance companies see rising costs because hiring caregivers or paying for facilities are expensive.
Cynthia Clark, San Francisco
Body cams
“Why Davis police won’t release video footage from Officer Natalie Corona shooting” (sacbee.com, Jan. 30): It is pure ghoulishness, and hurtful to survivors, for The Bee to push for public access to the video of the lovely young Davis police officer being reduced to an unspeakably bloody corpse before her killer shot himself as well. From the note he left, we know the killer was psychotic. His autopsy may reveal why, but the video itself will reveal no useful information. Though some mental “health” advocates deny it: Untreated severe mental illness is dangerous not only to those who suffer from it, but also to the general public. The Bee should pursue that story and let those who suffered most from this terrible event begin to heal.
Mary Ann Bernard, Sacramento
PG&E bankruptcy filing
“ ‘We have been shorted.’ Why wildfire survivors are furious about PG&E’s bankruptcy filing” (sacbee.com, Jan.29): Filing for protection from creditors alongside bankruptcy does not, in and of itself, assure Pacific Gas and Electric, Co. any protection from its victims. A careful eye must be kept on the proceedings of the court and its administrators. Survival is a strong instinct among animals and corporations. PG&E’s defense of “[our] decision will actually benefit fire survivors” is self-serving and laughable!
Ma Figueroa, Sacramento
Excess packaging
“Ghirardelli, Russell Stover to pay $750,000 over air-filled chocolate packages” (sacbee.com, Jan. 29): I think they need to look at all companies for excess packaging which adds to the volume of trash going into the landfills. I recently bought a bottle of Nature Made vitamins, which were packaged in a dark bottle with labels containing their information. This bottle was inside of a cardboard box with all of the same information. The bottle was only one-third full. I asked the Nature Made company for an explanation and they said they only use one size of bottles for all of their products. That is so stupid. Even the generic products are sold in a variety of bottle sizes. My suggestion is that all products should be minimally packaged. If companies want to add to the trash, they should pay a fee to the state for excess packaging and waste.
Shari Baelfyr, Rio Linda
Thanks, Peter
“Longtime Giants owner Peter McGowan dies” (sacbee.com, Jan. 27): My thanks to Peter McGowan for keeping my team, the San Francisco Giants, where it belongs. McGowan appeared to be a man with dignity and class.
William J. Hughes, Sacramento
Border wall
“No wall: Trump, Congress end shutdown – for now” (The Sacramento Bee, page 1A, Jan. 26): Trump manufactured a crisis and invented an invading army dressed in T-shirts and sandals. His choice to allow a government shutdown was a last resort, since the civil service employees he needed to man the wagons and deliver essentials for the population would perish or revolt.
Dan Fong, Rancho Cordova
Comments