Letters: A story with a happy ending

Bird break-in
“Fowl play suspected after turkey breaks into Elk Grove home, sets off burglary alarm” (sacbee.com, Jan. 31): I got quite a laugh from this article, especially the quote “Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect but he would only respond with fowl language.” With all the negative articles about law enforcement, it was a pleasure to read one story with a happy ending. I hope not too much damage was done to the home.
A.J. Ponzo, Rocklin
Battle of the bowl
“‘Civic responsibility’ or crime magnet? Historic Sacramento park likely to get public bathroom” (sacbee.com, Feb. 4): Businesses are concerned that a public toilet at Cesar Chavez Plaza will attract crime if there is no full-time attendant, but the city is concerned with the cost of one. A solution: The public restroom should only be open on weekends with a full-time attendant. Sacramento parks are open from sunrise to sunset. There are already public toilets in City Hall and Starbucks right across the street from the park during those hours, except on weekends. A public toilet in the park only needs to be open then because of the availability of other toilets during the weekdays. As such, the cost of having an attendant is minimized since it’s only on weekends.
Bill Jurkovich, Citrus Heights
Modern America
“Want to talk about racism? I’m ready even if Brokaw isn’t.” (sacbee.com, Jan.30): Upon hearing Tom Brokaw’s inaccurate and ignorant comments on “Meet the Press,” I was surprised to learn that it’s still a relevant program. Their hosts, panelists and guests are tilted toward elite Washington insiders, not most Americans. From Washington to Sacramento, people of Hispanic descent are fluent in English and also successful scientists, engineers, doctors, business owners and educators. Brokaw doesn’t seem to understand modern America. He might want to update his knowledge of the country before advising others on what language skills to develop.
Jason Orta, Sacramento
Sideshow solution
“‘Incredibly dangerous’ sideshows growing in size and frequency in Sacramento, CHP says” (sacbee.com, Jan. 30): A simple, effective solution to these sideshows: CHP should use night-vision drones to photograph offending drivers along with their license plates, much like red light cameras. Then these sideshow perpetrators should get citations in the mail, paying hefty fines for the first offense. For a second offense, they’d get cited, pay higher fines, get their cars taken, towed away and impounded. Then their vehicles would get auctioned. Also, obvious spectators who encourage these sideshow drivers must be cited and arrested. The only way to effectively stop this dangerous activity on our streets is to enact and enforce strict deterrents and penalties.
Jack Schwab, Fair Oaks
Unprepared
“A republic, not a giant H.R. department” (sacbee.com, Feb. 3): Ben Boychuk has now learned what many of us knew at the onset of the last presidential campaign: That it is folly to believe that business experience prepares one for becoming a competent president. A business person gives orders, can pass blame to others and can put his or her success above all others wielding authority to personal ends. This surely describes Trump’s behavior in office over these two chaotic years – a willful and intemperate boss, not a leader. A leader in government assembles talent to advance public good, forms consensus, manages policy and, when called upon, comforts the nation and settles fears. George Washington, Ulysses S. Grant and Dwight D. Eisenhower were effective leaders with character gained from rules of military order and the devotion to duty. Trump is devoted exclusively to himself and was never even much of a businessman.
Spencer P. Le Gate, Sacramento
