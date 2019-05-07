Letters to the Editor Letters: California remains a model for the nation

An example for others

“Can California get any more liberal? It will if these laws pass” (sacbee.com, April 26): This is the second time within a week The Sacramento Bee has reminded me of one of the reasons I love living in California: our state government’s progressive policies. California has always been on the cutting-edge of social progress when compared to most states. With a government controlled by representatives of the people instead of representatives of big-business, as within Republican-dominated states, we remain a model for the nation. Government is only a representation of our collective morality and I am happy that as Californians we believe: Corporations work for us and not the other way around, a woman's right to control her own body is inalienable, immigrants have rights, guns need to be regulated, the environment needs protection, and workers need a basic living wage.

Jerry Tamburino, Sacramento

Children at work

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Babies at work? California state workers could bring them under new proposal” (sacbee.com, April 25): Children of all ages should be allowed at their parents work, not just babies. Schools sometimes have minimum days and there could be a situation where a parent or guardian is not home. So, the solution is for the children to come to their parent’s job. If this rule is only changed for babies then where will the children go?

Hashmeet Kaur, Lathrop

Fix California’s priorities

“The liberal list: Here’s how far left California is moving” (sacbee.com, April 25): "The California Dream Act has extended financial aid opportunities to undocumented students since 2013." I'm confused. How is it that California cannot find the cash to solve it's healthcare problems, but finds millions of tax dollars to spend on “undocumented immigrants”? That is, non–citizens who are living in California illegally. Shouldn't tax money be used for citizens that are in need of services? The state is facing several issues, including lack of health care, homelessness, rent subsidies for the working poor, etc. Funds should go to these issues first. I cannot understand using tax dollars to take care of undocumented people before citizens.

Doug Dallam, Sacramento

Destroying the medical market

“How do we get all Californians access to affordable health care? ‘Bold action’ (sacbee.com, April 28): The “bold action" California is taking centered around health care is destroying what remains of a medical marketplace and the freedom of physicians to practice medicine free of government dictation. This undefined threat has produced a long list of new government powers and controls that would completely replace what remains of a for–profit system with a for–politicians spoils system. The point of giving state control over medical care in California is not clear because there are efforts underway to nationalize all of it in America. This is very confusing; socialists should pick one giant bureaucracy and go with it.

Richard Ralston, Newport Beach

Let’s use public banks

“Commentary: Some bills are silly, and some are just dumb” (sacbee.com, April 28): Dan Walters acknowledges that private banks "...certainly have not been paragons of ethical operation..." yet he mentions no alternative to them. To give a relevant example, the Kings stadium subsidy was underwritten by Goldman Sachs & Co. It’s true that the public sector can be unethical too, but at least loan underwritings would have public scrutiny and the money stays in local communities. Note that nearly half the cost of large infrastructure projects is the financing. You'll pay for your house three times over in a 30 year mortgage. There are tremendous benefits in not giving all that money to Wall Street.