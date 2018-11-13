Truth and Virtue in the Age of Trump

FILE Sheldon Adelson, the casino magnate, and his wife, Miriam Adelson, at the first debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2016. President Trump will bestow the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nations highest civilian award, on Miriam Adelson as well as a host of conservative political figures and cultural and athletic luminaries, including Elvis Presley and Babe Ruth. (Damon Winter/The New York Times) DAMON WINTER NYT