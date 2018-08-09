Want a lot of debates between Gavin Newsom and John Cox? Fat chance

Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox, center, blasts a recent gas tax increase during a news conference Monday, June 18, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Cox is the chairman of a campaign to repeal the gas tax increase and faces Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom in November. Cox is flanked by Carl DeMaio, left, chairman of Reform California, and Jon Coupal, right, president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Rich Pedroncelli AP