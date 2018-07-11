Californians want to reduce abortions, no matter what happens at Supreme Court

Despite the fear-mongering of the abortion industry and its supporters, abortion will remain legal in California regardless of changes on the U.S. Supreme Court (“Trump’s Supreme Court close to ending right to abortion,” California Forum, July 8).
Twenty percent of all U.S. abortions occur in California, ending more than 500 human lives each day at more than 140 locations, dominated by Planned Parenthood. In 1967 California legalized abortion, even paid for with our state tax dollars.
The Democratic-controlled Legislature is so aggressively pro-abortion that it has passed a bill to allow non-physicians to perform abortions, voted to deregulate the abortion industry, tried to destroy life-affirming pregnancy clinics by unconstitutionally mandating that they advertise abortion services and is now pushing Senate Bill 320, which would require all 10 University of California and 23 Cal State University student health centers to become abortion clinics.
Despite the pro-abortion Democratic Party’s stranglehold, Californians increasingly understand the science of fetal development, recognize the humanity of the child in the womb and know the painful trauma that abortion has caused millions of women. If women are empowered, strong and capable, we do not need to kill our children to succeed.
Abortion rates in California are at the lowest in decades as the demand for this lethal “choice” continues to decline, something we can all support. Caring Californians are eager to assist women who are facing the many challenges of an unexpected, unsupported pregnancy.
Let us work together, but we don’t end poverty by killing poor children. Abortion is the most barbaric, inhumane civil rights violation of our time. Human life must be valued at all stages, for all people. Social justice and equality begin in the womb.
After the infamous Dred Scott decision by the Supreme Court decision that ruled against basic human rights, it was a Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, who issued the Emancipation Proclamation. And a Republican-led Congress passed the 13th Amendment ending slavery.
May we someday see an end to the brutal, lethal violence of abortion, but that will depend upon the people of California, not the U.S. Supreme Court.
Wynette Sills is director of Californians for Life. She can be contacted at Wynette.Sills@gmail.com.
Comments