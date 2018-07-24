Residents and victims will come first in wildfire plan, not utilities

FILE - In this July 1, 2018 file photo flames rise around an outbuilding as a wildfire burns in Guinda, Calif. Authorities said Wednesday, July 11 that an improperly installed electric livestock fence sparked what is known as the County fire that has burned for more than a week and destroyed 20 structures in Northern California. Cal Fire says the blaze in Yolo and Napa counties is 86 percent contained after charring 141 square miles (363 square kilometers) of dry brush. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File) Noah Berger AP