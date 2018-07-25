Will Uber and Lyft be part of climate change solution, or part of the problem?

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a driver displaying Lyft and Uber stickers on his front windshield drops off a customer in downtown Los Angeles. California regulators on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, adopted new safety rules for ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft that will not require their drivers be fingerprinted as part of background checks, rejecting a push by the taxi industry. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File) Richard Vogel AP