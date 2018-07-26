The Great Redwood Trail would be great for North Coast

A bird is silhouetted as the sun goes down at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary in Arcata. Arcata Marsh and WIldlife Sanctuary is home to the City of Arcata’s innovative wastewater treatment facility. The sanctuary is 307 acres, including freshwater marshes, salt marsh, tidal sloughs, brassy uplands, mudflats, brackish marsh, approximately 5 miles of walking and biking paths and an Interpretive Center. Located at the north end of Humboldt Bay, the sanctuary is situated along the Pacific Flyway, a major migratory route for thousands of birds that breed in the far north and winter in California , Mexico and Central and South America. Photo taken September 11, 2012 in Arcata, California.Photo taken September 11, 2012 in Arcata, California. Photo taken September 11, 2012 in Arcata, California.Photo taken September 11, 2012 in Arcata, California. Photo taken September 11, 2012 in Arcata, California. Renee C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com