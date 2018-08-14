California must change its rules on police deadly force

FILE -- In this March 22, 2018 file photo, Anita Ross holds a photo of shooting victim Stephon Alonzo Clark as she and other protestors block the entrance to Sacramento City Hall in Sacramento, Calif. When California lawmakers return from their summer recess in August 2018, among the high-profile bills they will consider will be ones to significantly restrict when police use their guns and open law enforcement records on use of force to the public. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, file) Rich Pedroncelli AP