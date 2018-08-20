Sacramento hiring agreement will boost local businesses and workers

The City Council should be in for an easy decision Tuesday when it considers a local hiring ordinance for a number of upcoming major construction projects, including the expansion of the Sacramento Convention Center and the renovation of the Community Center Theater.
Public and private builders alike know that if you want a project completed on time and under budget, you adopt a local hire/community workforce training agreement like this. The proposal guarantees that 50 percent of all the work on more than a dozen city projects will go to local businesses and construction workers. A fifth of all the apprenticeship hours will be kept local; special consideration will be given to veterans.
According to city staffers, agreements like this one will prevent strikes and guard against construction delays. They enhance great construction careers for local workers, and they create lucrative business opportunities for local companies.
We in the Sacramento-Sierra Building Trades Council are proud of the quality of work by the men and women in our member unions. You can see it yourself the majesty of the Golden 1 Center that they built.
It is important to note that community work force agreements do not preclude non-union firms from bidding on any project. All they have to do is pay the same wages and into the same benefit programs for their workers. That is a fair deal for everybody.
Let’s make the sure we build the city right with a community work force agreement that we know will deliver the goods to local businesses, workers and the taxpaying public.
Kevin Ferreira is executive director of the Sacramento-Sierra Building and Construction Trades Council. He can be contacted at kevinferreira@att.net.
