We need to regulate the internet. Just ask gay and lesbian Americans

For LGBT Americans, watching the rest of America wake up to the dangers of the internet feels like déjà vu. Our community has been uniquely vulnerable to these dangers and has been working for years to end online harassment, censorship, privacy breaches and false information.
Now that the 2016 election attacks have shaken the nation and our elected officials out of complacency, there’s a growing consensus for action to protect everyone online – something that could easily be tucked into the broader net neutrality effort already underway.
For LGBT Americans, cleaning up the internet can literally be a matter of life and death. Cyberbullying and harassment of gay teens has been rampant since the first chat rooms opened more than 20 years ago, leaving a tragic epidemic of runaways and suicide in its wake. New research has found that one out of every two lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youths have been victims.
Meanwhile, online outing and privacy invasions have become commonplace in the new surveillance state brought to us by Big Tech. And “fake news”spreads the most pernicious hateful myths about gay Americans as predators and health threats.
Every day seems to bring new stories about just how complete Facebook and Google’s tracking, profiling, and mining of our information has become. But that’s a lesson LGBT Americans have already learned, including when the gay social app Grindr was recently caught sharing users’ HIV status and testing history with other companies, along with sexual orientation details, personal contact information and GPS location markers.
The Grindr breach was abhorrent and should be illegal, but so far the company has faced no repercussions. The episode may fall through the legal cracks like so many other acts of online harassment, censorship, discrimination and abuse.
Fortunately, Congress is already actively considering internet reforms as part of the net neutrality debate. And while that effort has mostly focused on broadband providers, the new consensus on the need to regulate all companies, including Google, Facebook and Amazon, creates a real chance for more comprehensive action.
LGBT Tech has joined more than 50 civil rights organizations to urge Congress to protect the internet for everyone.
Both political parties have failed to fight for real online protections in the net neutrality debate. Instead, they paid lip service to the problem with a “Congressional Review Act” to restore Obama-era net neutrality rules that had no chance of passing, but allowed speeches about protecting the internet.
But now that this approach no longer represents a viable path on net neutrality, we have a chance to take real action with a new bill offering comprehensive protection for the entire internet. With Americans believing by a five-to-one margin that social media isn’t regulated enough, a bill that directly addresses the skyrocketing worry about the tech monopolies should have massive, bipartisan support.
It’s time for Democrats and Republicans alike to end the grandstanding and responsibility ducking. Congress should make sure that both internet providers and tech giants are held accountable to net neutrality rules and to help rid the internet of its metastasizing trolls.
Comments