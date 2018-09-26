Teenage killers do belong in adult court

Unlike the authors of a recent opinion article (“Teens don’t belong in adult court,” Viewpoints, Sept. 20) I understand, first-hand, what it is like to be on the receiving end of a violent crime committed by a teenager.
My parents, Claudia Maupin and Oliver Northup, were tortured and murdered in Davis in 2013 by a 15-year-old. During his trial, testimony uncovered that he had been fantasizing about killing classmates, his parents, the obese and the elderly since he was 11. After killing my parents, he confessed that it made him feel “exhilarated” and that he “wanted to do it again.”
This kind of murderous rampage makes it impossible for me to wrap my mind around the possibility of this killer, who is now 20, being out in our community again.
I and others will be at the state Capitol on Thursday to urge Gov. Jerry Brown to veto Senate Bill 1391, which would no longer allow 14- and 15-year-olds to be sentenced as adults in California.
During a recent press conference opposing SB 1391, I was approached by several district attorneys who apologized that this bill was even on the table. It is a one size fits all measure that does not consider victims, such as our family, the Middleton family from Santa Cruz, the Russell family from San Jose, the Mendez family from Tracy and the Clavo family from Elk Grove.
Blanket laws like this don’t work. In 2016 and 2017 in Sacramento County, 13,479 cases were filed in juvenile court. Only nine were transferred to adult court. Statewide, only 32 juveniles were transferred to adult court since voters passed Proposition 57 in 2016, according to the Chronicle of Social Change. Read about the cases that got transferred and tell me if you would ever want those offenders back on the streets.
If you are concerned about racism, then target the judges you believe are racist. If you want to fight for those who fell in with the wrong crowd, then get involved with the nonprofit organizations that are trying to help these teens.
Don’t try to pass a law that takes away the right to decide whether the body count is too high or the crime too heinous. Don’t take that decision away from our judges as you did from our district attorneys.
Please stand with us as we respectfully implore Gov. Brown to veto SB 1391. It isn’t in the best interest of the citizens of California to allow violent offenders back on our streets, no matter their age.
Comments