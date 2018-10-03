Proposition 4 will ensure the best health care for California kids

During my time as a state legislator and now as Sacramento’s mayor, I have always advocated for the health, well-being and future of California’s kids. I want our children to have opportunities to succeed in school and beyond – all of that begins with health.
Fortunately, California’s children’s hospitals are some of the best in the country. On Nov. 6, Californians have the opportunity to vote on Proposition 4 to expand and upgrade our state’s children’s hospitals.
The passage of the $1.5 billion bond issue will ensure that young people across our state continue to receive the critical, life-saving care they need. Two million visits are made to children’s hospitals in California every year. They perform more than 95 percent of all critical pediatric surgeries, including organ transplants and heart operations, and conduct 76 percent of all pediatric cancer treatments.
Voting yes on Proposition 4 means California’s young people will continue to receive excellent care, regardless of their family’s ability to pay.
In Sacramento, we are incredibly fortunate to have three world-class hospitals serving children – the UC Davis Children’s Hospital, Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Children’s Center.
The UC Davis Children’s Hospital is ranked in the nation’s top 50 by U.S. News & World Report for five different children’s specialties and provides care for more than 110 children a day. Kaiser Permanente offers one of the most comprehensive pediatric care teams in the Sacramento area, including more than 65 specialists. Sutter Children’s Center is the regional referral center for neonatal and pediatric care for more than 27 counties and 50 hospitals throughout Northern California, southern Oregon and northern Nevada. Sutter Children’s is also the first community hospital to hold national recognition with the Children’s Hospital Association.
Children’s hospitals use highly specialized equipment made specifically for kids, which plays a huge role in successful treatment, but can also be very expensive. The passage of Proposition 4 will ensure these facilities are able to expand their technology, capabilities and reach. Ultimately more young people will have access to better and more specialized care.
Every young person in California deserves access to the highest level of care, regardless of their financial situation, and the hospitals that treat them should be equipped with the very best medical technology available. Proposition 4 is a needed investment in the health and future of our state.
Comments