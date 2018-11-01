California Nation podcast: 48 hours in the most heated congressional races

Orange County has become the epicenter of a national discussion about a possible blue wave in Tuesday’s election. If Democrats want to regain control in the U.S. House, they’ll likely need to pick up a few seats in California.
The most contested races in the state run through Southern California, where four GOP strongholds are up for grabs. On this special edition of The Sacramento Bee’s “California Nation” podcast, host Bryan Anderson goes on the ground to talk to young voters, campaign volunteers and top candidates.
There are four close contests highlighted in this week’s show:
District 39: Gil Cisneros (D) v. Young Kim (R)
District 45: Katie Porter (D) v. Rep. Mimi Walters (R)
District 48: Harley Rouda (D) v. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R)
District 49: Mike Levin (D) v. Diane Harkey (R)
