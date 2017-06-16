The 10 highest-paid nonprofit CEOs in the Sacramento Region

The best-paid CEOs of Sacramento-area nonprofits are generally leaders in the banking or health industries. Patrick Fry of Sutter Health earned the most.
By
Up Next
The best-paid CEOs of Sacramento-area nonprofits are generally leaders in the banking or health industries. Patrick Fry of Sutter Health earned the most.
By

Data Tracker

Nonprofit CEO salaries keep getting higher. See the region’s 50 highest-paid

By Phillip Reese and Hattie Xu

preese@sacbee.com

June 16, 2017 04:00 AM

A growing number of Sacramento nonprofit leaders are drawing big salaries.

About 50 Sacramento-area CEOs earn more than $300,000 annually in total compensation, according to a Bee review of the latest tax filings.

The list of well-compensated nonprofit executives is dominated by those in the health care industry, credit union leaders and those working for large professional associations. There are also a few CEOs at organizations focused on education and poverty relief that make that much.

Each year, the list gets bigger. Twenty of the 50 top-paying local nonprofits paid their CEOs at least 50 percent more in 2015 than during 2010. All but eight of the 50 top-paying nonprofits increased CEO pay faster than the rate of inflation between 2010 and 2015.

The highest-paid nonprofit CEO in the region in 2015 was Sutter Health’s Patrick Fry, who earned about $7.5 million in pay and benefits. Fry retired in early 2016.

Next was James Jordan III, CEO of Schools Financial Credit Union, who earned $5.7 million. Jordan retired at the end of 2015 and earned substantial payouts related to leaving the credit union, tax filings indicate. The retirement payout “was accumulated over two-and-a-half decades. That’s why it looks so large,” said schools spokeswoman Cathy Grimes.

Outside the health care and credit union sectors, the highest-paid local nonprofit CEO was Stephen Berberich of the California Independent System Operator Corporation, who earned $1.2 million in pay and benefits. The California ISO oversees operation of the state’s electricity grid. Berberich was followed by Allan Zaremberg of the California Chamber of Commerce, who earned $872,000, and Michael Ziegler of Pride Industries, which provides aid to the disabled. Ziegler earned about $792,000.

CEO pay generally correlates with the amount of revenue generated by a nonprofit: The more revenue, the higher the pay. Sutter Health, for instance, generates more than $1 billion in revenue each year. The Bee’s analysis focused solely on the roughly 250 local nonprofits generating more than $4 million in revenue each year. Most nonprofits don’t produce that much revenue – and their CEOs don’t earn nearly as much.

Data Tracker is a regular feature that breaks down the numbers behind today’s news. Explore more trends at sacbee.com/datatracker.

Phillip Reese: 916-321-1137, @PhillipHReese

  Comments  