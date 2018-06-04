How to look for a state job online

California’s web site for applying for state jobs – jobs.ca.gov – has been redesigned to guide applicants through the hiring process.
State Worker Salary Database

Search our salary database of California state workers

By Sacramento Bee staff

June 04, 2018 04:06 PM

Search the salaries of California’s 400,000-plus state workers and view up to 11 years of their pay history with The Bee’s state worker salary database. For unlimited access to this database, visit this page and subscribe to The Bee for 99 cents for the first month.

Updated with the latest civil service and California State University data Jan. 31, 2018. Database currently includes 2016 data for University of California. New UC data is typically released during the late summer.

Want to know more about how to get a promotion within California state government? State employees can get e-notifications for job openings on their CalCareer accounts. State exam footage courtesy of California Department of Corrections and Rehabi

