Newsom’s popularity + Female forward + Special elections

Hannah here. Bryan has signed off from newsletter duty. Special thanks to the kind gentlemen who helped me navigate the Capitol halls this morning while I was trying to find my way to a conference.
THINGS ARE LOOKING GOOD
Not that it’s a popularity contest ... but Gov. Gavin Newsom is making a good first impression. A new survey out of the Public Policy Institute of California found that out of 1,154 likely voters, 43 percent said they already approve of the new governor.
The California Legislature also earned a nod of approval from 46 percent of those surveyed and an optimistic 65 percent said that they are confident Newsom and state lawmakers will be able to work together this year. Only 18 percent of the same group said President Donald Trump and the U.S. Congress are capable of the same.
The “sky-high expectations” and “exceptionally high ratings” are a great starting point for Newsom, PPIC’s president and survey director Mark Baldassare said.
Baldassare pointed out how Newsom’s early childhood “cradle-to-career” approach has resonated with likely voters, and said his budget proposal is clearly a big hit. Lawmakers might take note of the growing interest in immigration, education, jobs and the economy, affordable housing and environmental issues when preparing for 2020, Baldassare added.
I saved the best for last. Forty-eight percent of likely voters said that Americans of different political views can still come together and work out their differences.
QUEEN WORKER BEES
The United Food and Commercial Workers Western States Council elected two women to top positions for the first time in history today. Amber Parrish Baur will serve as the executive director and Andrea Zinder as the local secretary-treasurer.
The Western States Council is the regional branch of the international union that represents more than 200,000 workers in California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah.
“I look forward to leading UFCW Western States Council and bringing workers’ voices together to fight for dignity and opportunity for all,” Baur said. “After historic leadership in the 2018 midterm elections, working people are more determined than ever to hold elected officials accountable for healthcare, good jobs and workers’ rights.”
FILL THE GAPS
Secretary of State Alex Padilla released two lists of potential state senator candidates for open seats in Districts 33, where 12 candidates are vying to succeed Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and 1, where six candidates want a shot at filling the seat vacated by new Board of Equalization member Ted Gaines. Special elections will take place on March 26.
FRESH FACES:
