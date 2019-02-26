Extending Assembly terms + ICE in California + Strengthening the California Consumer Privacy Act

Last year’s passing of the California Consumer Privacy Act sought to create a solution for the privacy violations by major companies that consistently splash across headlines.
But according to Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, and Attorney General Xavier Becerra, last year’s legislation needed additional strengthening.
“[California’s] constitutional right is currently under unprecedented assault,” Jackson said during a press conference with Becerra on Monday. “Our privacy has been taken from us, and it’s time to take it back.”
With Becerra’s backing, Jackson’s new bill, SB 561, “puts teeth into [the law]” and clarifies three major aspects of CCPA that the pair said will add greater consumer protection.
1) The legislation removes a requirement that the AG provide taxpayer-funded, free legal counsel to businesses and private parties who have questions about CCPA compliance.
2) The bill would eliminate a 30-day right-to-cure period for businesses and companies to remedy a violation before the AG’s office can enforce the law.
3) SB 561 gives violated consumers a private right of action, meaning that they can enforce their own rights under CCPA in court, perhaps the most notable proposed change in the law.
“If you don’t violate the law, you won’t get sued,” Jackson said. “To have very little recourse when these violations occur means that these large companies can continue with their inappropriate, improper behavior without any kind of recourse and sanction. In order to make sure they comply with the law, we need to make sure that people are able to exercise their rights.”
But just as the original law ignited a heated debate between companies and lawmakers, so too do the added stipulations.
“Punishment may be an incentive to increase compliance, but — especially where a law is new and vague — eliminating a right to cure does not promote compliance,” the California Chamber of Commerce released in a statement on Monday. “SB 561 will not only hurt and possibly bankrupt small businesses in the state, it will kill jobs and innovation.”
“There’s broad agreement that the AG should have the resources necessary to enforce the law, and we support efforts to ensure the AG’s office can fulfill its mission,” Kevin McKinley, Internet Association director of California government affairs, said. “We strongly oppose the proposed changes to the enforcement mechanism in CCPA contained in SB 561, as it would unwind a key piece of the deal that was struck last year to pass CCPA and to make the law workable for companies both big and small.”
WORKING DOUBLE TIME
It’s long been the rule that senators in the California Legislature serve four-year terms, and Assembly members two. But who says you can’t break the rules, or at least change them?
Assemblyman Kansen Chu, D-San Jose, has filed legislation to shake up the constitutional term limits. ACA 10 includes extending Assembly terms from two to four years, a measure that would begin with the 2020 general election.
The “heart of the bill,” Chu said, would remove the burden of constant campaigning and allow members more time and staff resources to focus on effective governing.
“I truly felt that I spent a lot of time campaigning,” Chu said. “A lot of resources and time (were spent) on that, and I don’t believe that’s what my voters elected me for. I would like to change to a four-year term to be able to concentrate more on state business, time-wise, energy-wise and resources-wise.”
The proposed changes would not extend the overall tenure in the Legislature, which currently caps lawmakers at serving 12 years in the Senate, Assembly or a combination of the two.
Chu also said that lengthening the time between elections would give lawmakers the opportunity to learn the details of legislative work, to build relationships with colleagues and to let staff members volunteer on outside campaigns without fear of sapping resources from Assembly offices.
ICE IN CALIFORNIA
Attorney General Xavier Becerra is scheduled to announce findings from a report on immigration detention facilities in California today. According to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement website, there are 10 centers, facilities or jails throughout the state that enforcement agents operate in.
Catch up: As President Donald Trump’s national rhetoric routinely calls for a crackdown on illegal immigration, California has instituted laws that aim to curb ICE’s enforcement efforts. The Immigrant Worker Protection Act went into effect last year, which prohibits employers from authorizing federal immigration enforcement entrance into workplaces unless there is a warrant.
The press conference is scheduled for 10:45 this morning at the San Francisco Department of Justice office. The conference will be live streamed off the AG’s website.
