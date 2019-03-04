Becerra’s records battle + A climate emergency + California’s women leaders

Happy Monday alerters. There is a lot to catch up on from this weekend. Read the Sac Bee’s comprehensive coverage on Stephon Clark here.
A PUBLIC, PUBLIC RECORDS BATTLE
Journalists working with University of California Berkeley’s Investigative Reporting Program hold in their hands a list of 12,000 law enforcement officers who committed crimes.
The officers were convicted of a litany of charges, from shoplifting to child molestation, from perjury to murder. In short, it’s a loaded list.
And Attorney General Xavier Becerra wants it back.
The head of the Department of Justice said the battle is a result of the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training “erroneously” releasing the records to Berkeley.
“This database is statutorily confidential,” Becerra said at an unrelated press conference on Friday. “POST uses information from this database to ensure peace officers meet our statewide minimum standards to serve as a peace officer.”
“For those in journalism who seek to report the truth, we want to be supportive,” he said. “This is the truth. Releasing the criminal information of thousands of people across California can affect their families’ well-being, and that’s a big public safety concern.”
But John Temple, director of Berkeley’s investigative reporting department, said that Becerra’s attempt to “claw back data” raises the question of: “Who is he fighting for?”
His conclusion? It’s not the freedom of the press.
In a passionate SacBee opinion piece, Temple said the records contain information regarding convictions, which are already publicly available.
“We think what we learned from the documents is important for the public to know: the extent of law enforcement criminality in California and how much has been hidden from us until now, some of the very questions the new law he’s fighting was meant to answer,” Temple wrote, continuing that his team of reporters plan to continue their work.
The Berkeley public records battle is playing out while Becerra is also fighting a lawsuit over a records request to release police misconduct records prior to Jan. 1, 2019, as authorized by the landmark Senate Bill 1421. The legislation requires officials to publicly hand over information related to complaints against and investigations into peace officers.
CALIFORNIA’S ‘CLIMATE EMERGENCY’
A group of lawmakers is hosting 100 students across the state who are fighting for “aggressive climate action.” State Sen. Henry Stern, D-Canoga Park, along with Democratic Assembly members Wendy Carrillo of Los Angeles, Eduardo Garcia of Coachella, and Todd Gloria of San Diego plan to announce a draft climate emergency resolution.
The proposal includes “ramping up pre-2030 efforts in a decade-long emergency climate mobilization of $100 billion, accelerating California’s timeline for achieving aggressive statewide goals, including 100 percent clean energy and carbon neutrality,” Stern’s office released in a statement.
The announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Capitol West Steps.
WHO RUN THE WORLD?
(GIRLS DO)
Those are Beyoncé lyrics, for the unfortunate readers who didn’t know.
They are councilwomen, doctors, university leaders and military personnel. They are wives, mothers and the backbones of their households and communities. They are the Women of the Year, and they’ll be honored today during a Legislative Women’s Caucus ceremony at the Capitol.
Each state senator and Assembly member elects a woman from their district to recognize her accomplishments. It’s a 31-year tradition, sparked by former Assemblywomen Bev Hansen and Sally Tanner, who wanted to formally acknowledge Women’s History Month in the Capitol.
Speaking of women: Becerra is hosting a press conference this morning with Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, and members of the women’s caucus to an announce an “action” challenging a Trump administration policy that some fear would cut funding to family planning clinics that also provide medical services to patients.
Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s chief of staff Ann O’Leary disclosed that the state was preparing to sue the Trump administration over its plan to deny funding to family planning clinics that also provide referrals for abortions. It would withhold money the clinics had been receiving for services ranging from cancer screenings to contraception.
The pending lawsuit would be the state’s 47th against the Trump White House.
The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. in room 1190 at the Capitol.
BUDGET QUESTIONS?
I have them, too.
Lucky for us, the California Budget and Policy Center is hosting a webinar this morning to explain how the state budget and policy bill processes are connected.
The webinar is part of the Policy Perspectives Speakers Series, and will feature three experts who can help untangle the complicated web that is the intersection between budget and bills.
They are:
- Policy advocate Jessica Bartholow, Western Center on Law & Poverty
- Director of Policy and Legislative Advocacy, Ronald E. Coleman, Health Access California
- Director of Government Relations, Tia Orr, SEIU California
The webinar is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. to noon, and you can register here.
