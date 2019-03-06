MeToo reform comeback + Putting Valley children first + Guide to California literature

Good morning! I didn’t realize Sacramento had Seattle-like ambitions when I moved here. This rain is relentless!
#METOO LEGISLATION
The #MeToo movement rocked across the country two years ago when countless sexual abuse allegations surfaced against some of the biggest media moguls, Hollywood stars, wealthy business owners and powerful politicians. Since then, movement leaders have urged public officials to sign anti-harassment and assault legislation to better protect victims.
California passed its own list of bills since then, but lawmakers say the work isn’t over.
Today, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher is reintroducing her #MeToo bill that expands workplace protections for contracted employees. The bill would require employers to share legal responsibility and civil liability with contract agencies when workers claim harassment on the job.
Former Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed Gonzalez Fletcher’s bill last year, a move that drew fierce criticism from the San Diego Democrat and helped raise the question of whether California’s reform efforts are moving fast enough.
So what’s changed? Well, to start, the governor.
Advocates see a friend in Gov. Gavin Newsom, partially because First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom has publicly supported #MeToo efforts in the Capitol.
“It’s been two years since #MeToo started, and nothing much has really changed,” said Maria Hernandez, a communications representative for the UNITE HERE labor union that’s supporting Gonzalez Fletcher’s bill. “We think it’s time because even more women have come forward with allegations.”
“We’re trying to give them a voice through this bill,” Hernandez said.
The Labor and Employment Committee is scheduled to hear the bill today at 1:30 p.m. in room 447 at the Capitol. Sandra Pezqueda, a 2017 TIME Person of the year, will testify about her experience getting fired after she alleged workplace sexual assault and sued the resort she worked at.
A “GOLDEN STATE FOR ALL”
More than 2,000 people are attending the Golden State for All rally at the Capitol today to celebrate the launching of state Sen. Holly Mitchell’s Select Committee on Social Determinants of Children’s Well-Being.
The attendees are coming from the San Joaquin Valley, where one in three families with children under 18 fall below the federal poverty line and one in four children face food insecurity, according to Mitchell’s office. The event will include community performances and a special address by the labor rights leader Dolores Huerta.
“Young children are the most vulnerable members of a community and the source of its greatest potential,” the senator’s office released in a statement. “To improve health and well-being of children in the Valley, we must advance programs and policy changes that promote community health and health equity for all.”
The committee will focus on putting children at the forefront of discussions on homelessness, health and immigration policies.
The rally is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Capitol.
BOOK RECOMMENDATIONS
You all showed up with the book recommendations! My inbox is full of suggestions, so I’ve included a non-exhaustive list below.
Cadillac Desert by Marc Weisner
California: A History by Kevin Starr
The King Of California: J.G. Boswell and the Making of A Secret American Empire by Mark Arax and Rick Wartzman
Holy Land: A Suburban Memoir by D.J. Waldie
Where the Bluebird Sings to the Lemonade Springs: Living and Writing in the West by Wallace Stegner
Battling the Inland Sea: Floods, Public Policy, and the Sacramento Valley by Robert Kelley
Where I Was From by Joan Didion
California’s Tax Machine: A History of Taxing and Spending in the Golden State by David Doerr
The Legend of Proposition 13: The Great California Tax Revolt by Joel Fox
The Sofa Degree in California Politics and Policy by Around the Capitol
For your radar: The Institute for College Access and Success started a financial aid discussion series. The group of 17 members will meet six times between now and October. Members include Newsom’s senior higher education adviser Lande Ajose, university provosts, education policy directors and legislative consultants. Lawmakers have already filed dozens of bills to help assist students struggling with college debt.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
March 6 — Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger
