More money, no problems + Fallen cops + More restraining orders

PASSING A BUDGET SHOULD BE EASY, RIGHT?

Gov. Gavin Newsom had about 2.8 billion reasons to smile last month when income tax poured in well ahead of expectations.

The flood of money made up for a shortfall in tax collections earlier in the year and set the state on pace to hit the revenue targets Newsom detailed in the $209 billion budget proposal he released in January.

Early reports from the Legislative Analyst’s Office and State Controller’s Office show April personal tax revenue exceeded Newsom’s projections for the month by about $2.8 billion.

If it holds, that gain would just about cancel out the scare the state had in January when income tax collection fell behind the governor’s projections by about $2.7 billion.

Newsom has until May 14 to present his May budget revision.

April’s big month in personal income tax collection means Newsom won’t necessarily have to make concessions on pricey goals, like expanding health care access to young undocumented immigrants, steering about $2 billion to early childhood education programs, providing free community college, making supplemental payments to CalPERS and CalSTRS and getting extra resources to the tech-challenged Department of Motor Vehicles.

Then again: The Legislature gets a vote, and we can’t tell yet if enough lawmakers are ready to say yes to a group of tax hikes Newsom wants to pay for drinking water system improvements, emergency communications and tax credits for low-income households.

END OF WATCH

Take some time today to pay respect to fallen cops during the annual California Peace Officers’ Memorial ceremony.

Eight names of officers killed on duty last year will be added to the monument opposite the Capitol on 10th Street. They include Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed by friendly fire while responding to the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks; and Newman police Cpl. Ronil Singh whose December death at the hands of an undocumented immigrant became a flashpoint in President Donald Trump’s campaign for additional physical barriers at the Mexico border.

The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. Gov. Newsom is expected to speak at the memorial.

THIRD TIME’S A CHARM?

From Hannah Wiley ...

Assembly Bill 61 faces an Assembly floor vote today. The legislation is Assemblyman Phil Ting’s, D-San Francisco, third attempt to expand gun violence restraining orders. The proposal allows employers, co-workers and school officials to petition a court, an extended list from the current law that allows only law enforcement and immediate family members to do so.

Former Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed the bill twice, but Ting’s office said it’s hoping for a gun-control friendly signature from Newsom.

DO JEDI VACCINATE?

Sen. Richard Pan’s tweet above shows a vaccinated Star Wars stormtrooper appearing to be on his side Saturday at Sacramento’s March for Science. That make sense. It’s hard to imagine a clone getting off Kamino without a full suite of vaccinations. (What, you forgot about that fictional planet in Attack of the Clones?)

But, The Sacramento Bee’s Benjy Egel noticed a stormtrooper protested Pan at the same event. We can’t tell if it’s the same guy.

Here’s Egel:

“As Pan spoke to the crowd, a protester dressed in a stormtrooper costume walked to the base of the steps and ripped a cover reading “March For Science” off his poster. The poster had a picture of Pan with “liar” stamped over his face; on the other side, it read ‘vaccines are not placebo safety tested.’

Whose side is the Empire on, anyway?

