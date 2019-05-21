Use of force bill stalls + Meals for underserved students + Special districts unite

Lawmakers, mothers speak out in favor of police use of force bill AB 392 In the wake of the Stephon Clark shooting, Assembly 392 aims to raise the standard under which officers can discharge their firearms. It faced a major test April 9, 2019, in the Assembly Committee on Public Safety. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In the wake of the Stephon Clark shooting, Assembly 392 aims to raise the standard under which officers can discharge their firearms. It faced a major test April 9, 2019, in the Assembly Committee on Public Safety.

Top of the Tuesday morning to you, California. Tips, recipes, feedback, suggestions? Send ‘em my way! hwiley@sacbee.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom is joining Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg this morning at 10:30 a.m. at the Henry Robinson Multi-Service Center in Oakland to make a “major announcement” on the state’s homelessness efforts.

USE OF FORCE BILL FALLING APART?

When Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, urged support from her Assembly colleagues on the Committee on Public Safety for her Assembly Bill 392 — which changes the legal standard for when police officers can employ deadly force — she acknowledged that law enforcement groups had concerns. Her office has said it had discussions with law enforcement police representatives.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But then crickets.

AB 392 passed committee in early April and has since stalled in Rules. Weber held a Mother’s Day rally for AB 392, and groups of local and statewide activists have maintained pressure on lawmakers to pass the measure.

The clock is ticking. There’s less than two weeks for AB 392 to clear a floor vote in time to meet the house of origin deadline.

Weber’s office hasn’t publicly announced any movement on the bill, and there’s been no formal press release on a compromise from law enforcement. As of Monday night, there’s no amended version of AB 392 for a floor analysis.

It’s one of the most hotly debated and closely watched bills this session, but lawmakers are unlikely to vote on the proposal unless a consensus is reached with police groups who worry AB 392’s current form exposes officers to criminal charges.

Police agencies had preferred state Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Salinas, Senate Bill 230, which called for more law enforcement training. That bill is now connected to Weber’s and cannot pass unless AB 392 is signed into law.

Weber has just days left to get moderate and vulnerable Democrats on board, and it’s unclear at this point whether she’s accepted amendments that satisfy police groups who want more of an in-the-middle option.

The assemblywoman’s office did not return a request for an update. Caballero’s office said there are no discussion updates.

IT’S PEANUT BUTTER JELLY TIME

Catch up on that reference. Sorry if that’s stuck in your head the rest of the day.

Today state Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, is hosting a lunch at the Capitol to celebrate a nutrition program with United Way, the California Department of Education, school districts and public libraries.

Million Meals Summer is a collaborative effort to feed school children who might otherwise go hungry when class is not in session. Pan initiated a Summer Food Service Program expansion two years ago, and there’s been a 20 percent increase in provided meals in underserved communities since then, his office reported.

Read about the program here.

Kids from five school districts are scheduled to take over the Capitol lawn, starting at 10 a.m., to eat lunch, play games and listen to a group of speakers who will highlight the food program.

Rumor has it — Opponents of Senate Bill 276, Pan’s vaccine crackdown measure, might make an appearance at the picnic.

SPECIAL DISTRICTS

More than 200 local officials with the California Special Districts Association are congregating in Sacramento for the next two days for a legislative conference.

Members are scheduled to meet with lawmakers to highlight legislative and fiscal priorities, including their support for Assembly Constitutional Amendment 1. Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry’s, D-Winters, proposal would make it easier to pass certain local housing bonds and taxes by lowering the approval threshold to 55 percent, down from two-thirds. The association opposes Senate Bill 13, which restricts local jurisdiction over accessory dwelling units.

“Special districts are local service specialists,” association CEO Neil McCormick said. “That’s why it’s critical for our local leaders to come to Sacramento and communicate with state officials about the state actions that affect our ability to provide communities with the water, fire protection, waste management, healthcare, and other services and infrastructure millions of Californians depend on.”

The conference also includes presentations by Gabriel Petek, California’s legislative analyst, and Keely Bosler, director of the California Department of Finance. State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, is scheduled as a lunch time speaker.

For your radar — First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom is stopping in Sacramento for the capital leg of her documentary screening tour tonight. Siebel Newsom is screening her latest project, “The Great American Lie,” a film that “aims to expose social and economic immobility, viewed through the lens of our gendered values.”

Siebel Newsom is scheduled to speak with the executive director of her nonprofit, Caroline Heldman, following the screening as part of a moderated conversation.

You can view the trailer for the documentary here.





TWEET OF THE DAY

A group of young immigration activists “flying” around the Capitol yesterday got the chance to meet civil and labor rights activist Dolores Huerta.

Best of The Bee:

Labor unions are paying to help California’s lieutenant governor decorate her office by Sophia Bollag

California to pay $47 million for state payroll lawsuits filed in Jerry Brown era by Wes Venteicher

Kamala Harris, other 2020 Democrats promise new gun controls. How far can they go? by Emily Cadei