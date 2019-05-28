Memorial Day catch up + True action tenant hero + As Prada goes, so goes California

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, reviews an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo Monday, May 27, 2019. AP

Welcome back from the Memorial Day break. We hope you had a healthy, fun holiday and you took some time to send good thoughts to all the Gold Star families out there who’ve lost loved ones in uniform.

Capitol Bureau Chief Adam Ashton filling in for Hannah Wiley today. Let’s get to work.

The Senate kicks off at noon and the Assembly gavels in at 1 p.m. Both houses have a full agenda.

MEMORIAL DAY RECAP

TRUMP LOSES IN BORDER LAWSUIT

A federal judge in California dealt another blow to President Donald Trump’s agenda with a Friday ruling that halted the White House’s latest effort to fulfill his 2016 campaign pledge to building a bigger wall on the Mexico border.

Judge Haywood Gilliam of the U.S. District Court for Northern California sided with the Sierra Club and Southern Border Communities Coalition in ruling that Trump can’t redirect funds that Congress allocated for military construction to build the wall.

“Congress’s ‘absolute’ control over federal expenditures—even when that control may frustrate the desires of the Executive Branch regarding initiatives it views as important—is not a bug in our constitutional system. It is a feature of that system, and an essential one,” Gilliam wrote.

Trump blasted the ruling on Twitter and vowed to appeal, dissing Gilliam as “another activist Obama appointed judge.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Xavier Becerra sent out late Friday press releases celebrating the decision. Gilliam is overseeing a separate lawsuit the Newsom administration filed challenging the border wall.

“America should be building bridges - not walls,” Newsom wrote. “California has said all along that the federal government should be focused on the real threats our state faces like wildfires and drug trafficking.”

TRUE ACTION TENANT HERO

In more Friday night news, former Gov. Arnold Schwarzengger stepped in to help a 102-year-old Los Angeles County resident who was handed an eviction notice forcing her to leave a home where she’s lived for 30 years.

Thelma Smith’s eviction was first reported by The Los Angeles Times. The former governor’s office told The Associated Press he reached out to lend a hand.

Smith’s landlord’s reportedly wanted to turn the home over to their daughter.

“Thelma has been a dear friend for a long time. Imagine doing this to a 102-year-old woman who gave back to the community her whole life. It is heartless. Thelma, I’ll be reaching out to help. Landlords, you’ll hear from me too,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter.

SPEAKING OF EVICTIONS

Two renter protection bills are scheduled for Assembly floor votes today. Assemblyman Rob Bonta’s Assembly Bill 1481 would empower tenants to contest eviction notices, and Assemblyman David Chiu’s AB 1482 would cap annual rent hikes at 5 percent plus the cost of living.

FIRST PRADA, THEN SACRAMENTO

From Kyung Mi Lee

California may become the first state to ban fur products.

The state Assembly today is scheduled to vote on a bill that would outlaw the manufacturing and sale of fur products in California. Violators could face up to $1,000 in fines.

Products ranging from clothing, handbags, shoes, slippers, hats, to key chains would no longer be allowed under Assembly Bill 44 by Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, D-Glendale.

The bill provides exemptions for second-hand fur and fur used for religious purposes. It does not apply to leather or animal skins preserved through taxidermy.

“There are still thousands of animals every year that are viciously maimed and murdered for only their fur,” Friedman said in a written statement. “This practice is not only entirely outdated and unnecessary. It’s completely out of line with our state’s values.”

The global fashion industry generally has moved away from fur for luxury goods. Last week, Prada became the latest industry giant to announce its fur-free policy, joining competitors like Gucci, Burberry, and Versace.

A coalition of fur industry representatives opposed the bill, writing to lawmakers that it will “have a devastating economic impact on small retailers and manufacturers within California, and the people whom they employ.”

It isn’t the only bill lawmakers are considering this year targeting the fur industry. The Assembly on April 25 passed a bill by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, that would outlaw fur trapping.

TWEET OF THE DAY

This Memorial Day, remember that we Americans are the most fortunate people in the history of the world not because we got lucky, but because many men and women who came before us made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom, our liberty, and our way of life. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 27, 2019

