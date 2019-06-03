JUUL debate at convention + Democrats partner with Univision + Moving liberals to the left

Bernie Sanders speaks at California Democrats 2019 State Convention US Senator Bernie Sanders spoke at the California Democrats 2019 State Convention on June 2, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK US Senator Bernie Sanders spoke at the California Democrats 2019 State Convention on June 2, 2019.

Good Monday morning, California! It’s Sophia Bollag and Hannah Wiley here, back from a packed weekend at the California Democratic Party convention.

As advertisements for the e-cigarette company JUUL Labs flashed across screens at the Democratic Party Convention on Sunday, an activist asked party officials why they were still taking money from a company she said “preys on children.”

When acting chair Alexandra Gallardo-Rooker urged the woman to help find another way to make up $100,000 in sponsorship money, the frustrated attendee said she’d “gladly bake 10,000 challah and sell them on Friday afternoons.”

The small spectacle came after the California Senate shelved a bill to limit e-cigarettes because its author, Sen. Jerry Hill from San Mateo, said he would not accept “hostile amendments” that exempted hookah and flavored tobacco from the legislation.

JUUL opposed the proposal, saying that it would harm adult smokers who wanted to quit but needed flavored tobacco products to ease into a cigarette-free life. The company also assured lawmakers that it was taking “dramatic and aggressive” steps to prevent teenagers from using its products.

LATINO VOTERS

As she handed over the reins of the party, acting chair Alex Gallardo-Rooker promoted her efforts to engage Latino voters with a Univision agreement and a new Central Valley program.

During the convention over the weekend, Gallardo-Rooker announced she had scheduled a presidential candidate forum on Univision during the party’s nominating convention in Long Beach in November. It will feature Democrats vying for the party’s presidential nomination as state party delegates are deciding whom to support and California gears up for its March primary.

Gallardo-Rooker said she’s hoping journalist Jorge Ramos will moderate. The program in the Central Valley, home to many Latinos, is aimed at convincing voters who registered without party preference to sign up as Democrats, she said. It’s part of an effort to meet non-white voters where they are and engage them through trusted platforms like Spanish-language media.

“Sometimes we take that community for granted and we think, ‘Oh they’re not going to vote so we’re not going to pay them attention,’” said Gallardo-Rooker, the first Latina to lead the state party. “I don’t think we’re doing enough in the Latino community.”

TO GO FORWARD, MOVE LEFT

Only in California can two moderate presidential hopefuls receive a steady round of booing for saying the country needs middle-of-the-road politics.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and former U.S. Rep. John Delaney earned jeers from a progressive crowd at the California Democratic Party convention this weekend for saying a “Healthcare for All” agenda was bad politics and that socialism isn’t the answer. But far left-leaning candidates like U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren found a friendly audience among state delegates hopeful for a progressive future.

Thanks to a new early primary, delegates in a state that’s usually considered more of a cash cow by presidential hopefuls basked in a newfound ability to influence policy.

Sophia and I caught up with delegates who said this year’s convention was testimony to California’s leading role in the primaries.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Newly elected chair Rusty Hicks called for unity when he addressed the full convention Sunday. He acknowledged that, despite his victory, many attendees had not voted for him.

“I know that and I respect that,” he said. “I want you to know that this is your party, too.”

