A ‘none-too-distant’ recession + Census count strategies + Rally for housing legislation

Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his revised state budget that includes a proposed $21.5 billion surplus during a news conference Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Sacramento. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a $213.5 billion state government spending plan that boosts spending on homelessness, wildfire prevention and K-12 education. AP

RECESSION BOUND

It’s what state lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom have warned about, attempted to prepare for and set aside money to combat, but California’s recession is in the “none-too-distant future.”

That conclusion comes from the Public Policy Institute of California’s recent May report, in which the authors outline how California will fare when the economic downfall comes and inevitable revenue decreases ensue.

PPIC reminded readers that recessions of years past drained general fund dollars, leading Californians to experience “spending cuts, tax increases and borrowing in an effort to balance the state’s budget.”

The authors predicted three recession scenarios and what they could mean for California.

Mild recession — California could lose $28 to $36 billion over three years, a situation the report notes the budget could weather. Moderate recession — The state faces a potential $69 to $100 billion loss over four years. Severe recession — Californians could witness a $173 to $185 billion devastation over five years.

In these last two scenarios, the state would “exhaust current reserves” and could encounter a $5 to $18 billion budget gap.

If those numbers made your stomach turn, the report acknowledged California’s proactive approach to mitigating a future crisis.

“Over the past few years, the (former Gov. Jerry Brown) administration and the state Legislature took steps to pay down deferrals and other de facto borrowing, set aside more funds than required under Proposition 2, and invested a significant portion of new revenues in one-time expenditures to limit future obligations,” the authors wrote. “The most recent budget presented by the new governor continues in this direction, proposing to use additional revenue to pay down long-term liabilities such as pensions.”

And the institute recommended prevention methods lawmakers and Newsom could consider.

California could continue setting aside money to build up its reserve, and do so while also limiting unnecessary spending commitments. The budget should reflect “what if” recession scenarios, and legislators need to factor in mandatory education spending under Proposition 98 during the economic downturn. Strategic investment is necessary during a potential economic crisis, and the state can’t rely on federal financial support given economic uncertainty on both a national and global level.

CENSUS COUNT

California has a lot to lose in the 2020 Census count if hard-to-reach populations aren’t considered in the official resident tally.

In addition to filing federal lawsuits against adding a controversial citizenship question, California is also tackling other mechanisms to ensure comprehensive participation next year. The state risks losing congressional seats and federal funding if there’s an undercount.

Today the Complete Count Committee, chaired by Secretary of State Alex Padilla, is meeting with community leaders to strategize outreach and communication to populations that are less likely to fill out the government form.

“The unique challenges of the 2020 Census will require government, community organizations, and the private sector to work together to ensure an accurate count in California,” Padilla said. “My goal is to utilize the committes’s collective knowledge of California’s diverse communities to build a truly comprehensive Census outreach plan.”

The California Department of Finance Demographic Research Unit created a hard-to-count index map that tracks where residents live who are less likely to participate in the Census. Some of the most affected areas include Central Valley counties, home to many foreign-born Californians whom the state fears might not want to document their citizenship or residence status.

Some of the other factors that make it harder to count include limited-English households, homes that don’t have internet service, multi-housing units and lower-income populations.

Gov. Gavin Newsom tasked Padilla with providing his office with quarterly updates on how California plans to accomplish the U.S. Census Bureau’s attempt to headcount every resident. The state has invested more than $100 million in campaign efforts to accomplish the challenging task, and Newsom’s budget tacks on another $54 million.

Padilla’s office said the meeting will provide an update on Census activities and will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Byron Sher Auditorium in Sacramento.

You can watch the livestream here.

RALLY FOR HOUSING

One by one, both the Senate and Assembly axed housing bills that would have delivered potential solutions for an ongoing affordability and homelessness crisis.

Among the dead is Senate Bill 50, a proposal that would have authorized more units along transit- and job-rich corridors. SB 50, authored by Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener is now a two-year-bill. Assembly Bill 1481, the just-cause eviction proposal, also lies in the graveyard.

What’s left is limited to a handful of tax credit bills, an affordable housing preservation measure and a partnership proposal that would release state funding for local projects.

To advocate for the housing package, elected officials, business, labor and social justice organizations are meeting at the Capitol to rally support for a Newsom signature.

The Housing Production, Preservation and Protection Coalition is organizing a press conference this morning at 10:30 in room 1190 with key legislators to push for what Newsom said should be a “multi-pronged approach” to solving the crisis.

The coalition announced that some of the proposals’ authors, including state Sen. Jim Beall, D-San Jose, and San Francisco Assemblymembers David Chiu and Phil Ting, will join housing organization leaders for the presser.

“Nearly every day, new headlines from around the state underscore the impact of the housing crisis — decades in the making — and the urgency for California’s leaders to act,” a statement from the coalition read. “ Teachers, first responders, and other hard working Californians are enduring crushing commutes, the homelessness crisis has reached emergency levels with deaths among homeless Californians rising. As rents keep soaring, more and more Californians are one bump in the road away from being on the streets.”

For your radar — California State Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara will join Sen. Wiener and Assemblymen Todd Gloria and Evan Low to celebrate California’s first annual Pride Month. Low authored legislation last year that former Gov. Jerry Brown signed to formally establish June as the state’s LGBTQ celebratory month.

Lara and the state lawmakers are holding a press conference at 10:30 this morning at the Colors of Progress Art Exhibit to kick off the month-long party.

