Election results + Becerra battles Trump’s health care rule + ‘Assault and battery’ at convention

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announces a lawsuit Monday, March 4, 2019 against new Trump administration rules for Title X of the Public Health Service Act that would block access to abortion and other family planning services.

SENATE SPECIAL ELECTION RESULTS

The polls have closed and voters from Senate Districts 1 and 33 have have decided who will be their new representatives. Assemblyman Brian Dahle as of 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday had an 8,000-vote lead over Assemblyman Kevin Kiley in their contest to represent 1 million Californians in Senate District 1, a safely Republican seat spanning the state’s northeastern corner.

Democratic Assemblywoman Lena Gonzalez, meanwhile, had a commanding 69 percent of the vote as of 11 :15 p.m. to claim Senate District 33, which includes Long Beach.

Senate District 1: After a March primary election, the race narrowed to the two Republican assemblymen. Bieber’s Dahle and Rocklin’s Kiley. They faced off to fill the vacancy left by former Sen. Ted Gaines, who now sits on the state Board of Equalization. As of late Tuesday, Dahle had 70,556 votes, or 53.1 percent of the vote, while Kiley had 62,259 votes, or 46.9 percent.





Senate District 33: Gonzalez now heads to Sacramento to fill Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara’s former seat. Gonzalez, a current Long Beach councilwoman, was the notable favorite against Republican Jack Guerrero in the lead-up to the election for the Southern California district. As of late Tuesday, Gonzalez had 26,266 votes, while Guerrero picked up 11,819.

HEALTH CARE REFUSAL RULE

Calling a proposed federal rule that allows health workers to deny treatment to patients because moral and religious beliefs “unconscionable,” Attorney General Xavier Becerra is taking action in his favorite place: the court system.

Becerra filed a preliminary injunction in the Northern District Court of California to halt the order, issued in early May, from going into effect until July 22.

The “conscience rule” gives doctors and medical care workers the freedom to deny abortion, sterilization, assisted suicide and other controversial procedures if they have personal objections. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services spelled out its rational for the rule change in a 440-page document, arguing that the new decision protects health care providers from being forced to choose between their profession and moral or religious convictions.

But Becerra argues the rule allows discrimination against LGBTQ patients and women seeking reproductive medical procedures.

“No one should fear being denied health care based on their gender, health condition, or who they love,” Becerra said, continuing that California will continue it’s battle against President Donald Trump’s “war on Americans’ health care.”

Dr. Barbara Levy, vice president of policy of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said a clinician is obligated to provide “accurate and unbiased information” to a patient, even if that provider feels strongly against a procedure.

“But a clinician’s conscience can’t stand in the way of a patient getting the care they need,” she told reporters during a conference call on Tuesday. “We cannot support a rule that puts a clinician’s personal belief before our patients.”

Levy said the department’s action compromises a woman’s safety, using the example of a doctor threatening a mother’s life if he or she denies ending a dangerous or non-viable pregnancy.

The attorney general also said he is fighting to preserve billions in federal funding that the new rule threatens, including $63 billion in Medi-Cal services, $1.5 billion in emergency preparedness and vaccination programs, $3.8 billion in educational opportunities and $2.5 billion in child welfare and refugee assistance.

Tuesday’s announcement builds on Becerra’s lawsuit filed against the Trump administration. But the preliminary injunction buys California more time as the legal battle continues in federal court.

‘ASSAULT AND BATTERY’ AT DEM CONVENTION

As state lawmakers and presidential hopefuls touted policy agendas that would promote LGBTQ equality at the California Democratic Party convention this past weekend, two attendees reported an alleged instance of homophobic assault and battery.

The two individuals were leaving Southside Spirit House in San Francisco when they were called a “homophobic slur” by a man, according to a statement released on Monday by the Contra Costa Young Democrats and the California Democratic Party LGBT Caucus. The statement continues that the alleged suspect “became aggressive, slapped one of the victims and proceeded to beat the other victim until he bled.”

One of the two was admitted to the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and then released Sunday morning, the statement said.

The victims included a delegate attending the convention and a member of the California Young Democrats.

“We call on the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco district attorney to fully investigate and prosecute this violence for what it is: a homophobic assault and battery,” caucus co-chair Tiffany Woods wrote in the release. “We look forward to an appropriate response from local authorities that sends a strong signal to the public that this behavior is unacceptable and illegal, for the safety of our entire community.”

“Violence motivated by hate and homophobia is particularly repulsive,” the new state party’s chair Rusty Hicks added. “We will continue to use our collective voice to raise awareness – and change policy – to support the LGBTQ community and their right to exist.”

