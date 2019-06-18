Zoning changes a ‘cornerstone’ of housing push + Use of force bill is good to go + Gas taxes climb, again

These are some of the issues behind California’s housing crisis California's housing crisis is due in large part to a lack of supply, particularly when it comes to affordable housing, and it is hitting low-income individuals the hardest. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California's housing crisis is due in large part to a lack of supply, particularly when it comes to affordable housing, and it is hitting low-income individuals the hardest.

Top of the Tuesday morning to you, California. Tips, feedback, questions, comments, favorite summer bbq recipes? Send ‘em my way: hwiley@sacbee.com

THE HOUSING ‘CORNERSTONE’

Good news for Senate Bill 50 proponents.

Betty T. Yee urges lawmakers to consider overhauling zoning regulations to solve the statewide housing affordability and supply crisis. The report is a reminder that the Legislature could be asked to warm up to ideas included in SB 50, which is off the table until January 2020. State Controller released a report on Monday thaturgeslawmakers to consider overhauling zoning regulations to solve the statewide housing affordability and supply crisis. The report is a reminder that the Legislature could be asked to warm up to ideas included in SB 50, which is off the table until January 2020.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW







Catch up — Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, wrote SB 50 to spur housing development along transit- and job-rich corridors throughout the state. The proposal would have affected zoning regulations in every major city and allowed more construction of multi-unit homes in traditionally single-family areas. But the Senate Appropriations Committee tabled the legislation for the year, frustrating some housing advocates and dealing a win to local governments that weren’t so excited about changing their restrictions.

A handful of housing bills are left, including a few to increase access to accessory dwelling units, expand low-income tax credits and protect Californians from egregious rent increases.

Yee approves of the multi-pronged approach, according to the report. Yes, tenant protections are necessary, she said. Yes, markets have to be considered when introducing legislation that could disrupt the system. And yes, California is home to the fifth largest economy.

But to achieve Gov. Gavin Newsom’s goal of building 3.5 million units by 2025, the report said that SB 50’s “major zoning changes should be the cornerstone of a comprehensive housing package.”

“To have any chance at meeting more ambitious housing targets, significant zoning changes must be made, such as those proposed in Senate Bill 50,” the document read.

Without the bill, there are few legislative options left that would deliver the all-inclusive deal Newsom is looking for. The 2019-2020 budget calls for 200,000 units to be built annually, but the report acknowledges the program that creates the most housing — the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit — “supported less than 18,000 units over each of the last five years.”

“Investment in affordable housing is critical, but not sufficient,” Yee wrote. “The convergence of the governor and the legislature prioritizing housing – as well as the availability of budget resources, bond proceeds, and expanded tax credits – presents a significant opportunity to enact real, meaningful solutions to the housing crisis.”

SMOOTH SAILING

A bill to restrict when police are allowed to use deadly force kicked off as one of the most contentious pieces of legislation this session. But Assembly Bill 392 has come a long way since its author, Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, introduced the proposal in early February.

Its original language would have left police officers vulnerable to prosecution had they used lethal force in situations where it wasn’t “necessary.” Today, officers can use lethal force if their actions are considered “reasonable” in the circumstances they face.

But after lengthy debate between police lobbyists and civil rights activists, Weber, a San Diego Democrat, accepted amendments to her signature bill.

Weber modified the measure to allow lethal action only on the “totality of the circumstances” and when officers believe deadly action is needed “in light of the particular circumstances of each case,” though they’re still expected to use de-escalation tactics to cool a situation.

The new version is expected to pass the Senate Public Safety Committee during an 8:30 a.m. hearing. After a compromise was struck in late May, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President pro Tem Toni Atkins signed on as co-sponsors, and Gov. Gavin Newsom offered his support for the effort.

Families affected by police violence are scheduled to speak after the committee hearing in support of the legislation.

Weber’s team confirmed no amendments were on their way as of Monday afternoon, but just in case there are surprises, I’ll be at the hearing in room 4203 and will have updates on my Twitter - @hannahcwiley.

WOMP WOMP

That road trip I have planned with my friends for the Fourth of July weekend is gonna cost me a little bit more.

As The Bee reported, California gas taxes will increase from 41.7 cents to 47.3 cents per gallon on July 1. We all know Republicans generally aren’t big fans of fees and will move to amend bills that impose them, but Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, wanted to delay the tax increase when the Assembly voted to pass the transportation budget trailer bill on Monday.

The delay would have provided “much-needed relief,” Fong said, before Majority Leader Ian Calderon, D-Whittier, moved to table the motion.

“While Democrats claim to support Californians who face the highest living costs in the nation, their actions tell a different story,” said Devon Mathis, R-Visalia. “With today’s vote, Democrats reaffirmed their support for a regressive gas tax increase that punishes every Californian who can’t afford a Tesla. So much for being the party of working people.”

For your radar — There’s a colorful new addition atop the California Capitol. For the first time in state history, the LGBTQ Rainbow flag is scheduled to fly on the main flagpole until July 1 in celebration of Pride month.

“In California, we celebrate and support our lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community’s right to live out loud – during Pride month and every month,” Newsom said. “By flying the pride flag over the State Capitol, we send a clear message that California is welcoming and inclusive to all, regardless of how you identify or who you love.”

TWEET OF THE DAY

For the first time in our state’s history, the Pride flag has been raised at our State Capitol!! pic.twitter.com/j37udcMTZ9 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 17, 2019

Best of The Bee: