Holiday week catch-up + Job killer updates + Border wall blocked again

Good Monday morning, California! You may just be catching up from a Fourth of July break, but Friday marks the start of Summer Recess. Lots to do before then. Let’s get to it.

The Assembly begins session at 1 p.m., the Senate starts an hour later.

KILLED JOB KILLERS

What began as a list of 31 is now a handful of remaining “job-killer” bills identified by the California Chamber of Commerce.

Job killers “represent some of the worst policy proposals affecting California employers and our economy,” according to the chamber. This year’s list ranged from a rent control measure to a soda tax proposal, from uncapped family leave to corporate tax increases.

Most of the bills either stalled in committee, were held or postponed by the author or were killed in Appropriations. Several more were amended and the killer status was subsequently removed.

Here’s what’s left:

Assembly Bill 51 — Bans forced arbitration and prohibits requiring workers, as a condition of hiring, to sign away the right to go to court or a state agency.

Assembly Bill 1066 — Allows workers on strike to collect unemployment insurance benefits while negotiations are being considered.

Assembly Bill 1080/Senate Bill 54 — Both measures increase regulations to curb single-use plastic products encourage the move to recyclable or compostable plastics by 2030.

Senate Bill 1 — Ensures environmental regulations stay intact regardless of whether President Donald Trump repeals federal laws or restrictions.

BLOCKED. AGAIN.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals handed California another win on Wednesday when it again denied the Trump administration authority to use $2.5 billion to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall. The court recommended Congress handle how to pay for the wall.

“As for the public interest, we conclude that it is best served by respecting the Constitution’s assignment of the power of the purse to Congress, and by deferring to Congress’s understanding of the public interest as reflected in its repeated denial of more funding for border barrier construction,” the decision read.

The construction of a border wall among border states like Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California was a campaign promise of Trump’s. But congressional efforts to deter funds led to a 35-day shutdown that ended earlier this year, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other prominent lawmakers refused to authorize any money to finance the wall.

The president said additional construction is necessary to stymie the flow of illegal immigration through Mexico into the United States, and has called the wall along the San Diego border a “powerful barrier.”

Attorney General Xavier Becerra applauded Wednesday’s decision.

“Today, once again, the court has rejected President Trump’s attempted illegal money grab to build an unnecessary border wall,” he said. “The president is not above the law and can’t ignore our country’s constitutional and democratic principles just to protect his own vanity.”

RESTORATIVE JUSTICE

State Sen. Steve Glazer, D-Orinda, and Assemblywoman Susan Eggman, D-Stockton, are hosting a press conference this morning to discuss the importance of a new restorative justice program.

The Restorative Justice Pilot Program brings inmates at San Quentin and crime victims together to “provide healing for survivors and proper services to the person responsible for harm to prevent recidivism and provide public safety.” The press conference will include testimony from participants of restorative programs.

The pilot initiative is in collaboration with Re:Store Justice, a criminal justice advocacy group advocacy group.

“In working together to better understand each other, we believe in healing traumas, finding lasting solutions to crime, and building safer, healthier, and more equitable communities,” the group’s vision statement reads.

The conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. in Glazer’s office, room 5108, at the Capitol.

WHIPLASH

California is not having the Census 2020 back-and-forth with the White House.

According to a news report by Axios on July 4, the administration is considering adding the controversial citizenship question to next year’s official count questionnaire by way of executive order.

“We didn’t come this far just to throw in the towel,” an unnamed senior administration official told the news organization.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla disregarded Trump’s attempt to “undermine the 2020 Census.”

“Rather than uphold the Constitution, Trump is stoking fear and confusion, particularly within our diverse communities,” he said in a statement to The Sacramento Bee. “As chair of California’s Complete Count Committee, I am committed to ensuring every Californian is counted in the 2020 Census.”

