One step forward for the DMV? + Safe water + Siebel Newsom and gender equity

GET IN LINE

Long wait times, outdated technology, poor customer service. Just another day at the California Department of Motor Vehicles, right?

Those complications prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to organize a strike team in January to remedy the DMV’s ongoing struggles.

And the team determined that things are likely to get worse before they can get better, according to a report released Tuesday and as noted by The Bee’s Bryan Anderson.

The department is dealing with transitional struggles as it projects 28 million Californians will want a new Real ID between March 2019 and October 2020. That means “frustrating wait times for customers,” according to the report.

But Government Operations Agency Secretary Marybel Batjer, who led the strike team, offered a list of recommendations for the department Newsom once called ‘chronically mismanaged.”

The DMV will accept credit card payments at field offices and has granted contracts to IBM and CGI to address its outdated technology services.

The report also recognizes recent efforts such as “pop-up” DMVs at major companies, where business travelers can get Real ID without going to a field office.

“While there are still challenges ahead, I believe our efforts and new leadership will continue to move the DMV on a path of success,” Batjer said.

In conjunction with the report, Newsom also announced Steve Gordon would replace Acting Director Kathleen Webb, pending approval by the Senate.

It’s a start, some California lawmakers said on Tuesday.

“The governor’s actions today are steps in the right direction to help fix the DMV,” said Senate Republican Leader Pat Bates. “I wish its new leaders well as they confront the problems that have made the department a symbol of government dysfunction over the past few years.”

And even Newsom is proceeding with caution.

“The DMV is the retail face of government,” Newsom said at the presser. “There’s a reason people don’t like government. They say government cannot do its job.”

“Forget spiking the ball,” he continued. “We don’t even have the ball in our hands.”

WATER THAT WON’T KILL YOU

It’s a good day for water advocates who’ve long fought the battle to get drinkable H20 into the homes of 1 million Californians who have unsafe taps.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to sign Senate Bill 200 today, which establishes the Safe and Affordable Drinking Water Fund. The legislation funnels up to $130 million each year for clean water projects by pulling money from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund.

The bill passed the Senate floor on July 8 on a 38-1 vote, but a legislative solution to clean up California’s toxic drinking water in low-income communities has been a long time coming.

“SB 200 was crafted after years of persistent advocacy, regional tours, and inclusive stakeholder meetings,” said co-author of the bill, Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella. “This new funding mechanism will allow us to rectify our severe water infrastructure disparities and provide access to this fundamental human right to the over 1 million California residents living in communities without safe and affordable drinking water.”

Newsom, Garcia, state Sen. Bill Monning, D-Carmel, and Assemblyman Richard Bloom, D-Santa Monica, will join affected families and community members in Sanger at 9 a.m. for the signing.

EQUAL PAY KICKOFF

First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom is scheduled to host a sports equity roundtable with LA84 Foundation to discuss gender discrimination and ways to increase equality in the sports industry.

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team sued U.S Soccer for gender discrimination just a few months before the Women’s World Cup this year, initiating conversations worldwide about gender discrimination in sports.

Siebel Newsom played for the U.S. Women’s Junior National Soccer Team.

The roundtable will include executives and athletes such as Molly Schaus, a 2010 and 2014 Women’s Olympic Hockey Team member, and Marla Messing, president of the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

LA84 is a foundation that supports youth sport programs, trains coaches and organizes conferences about youth sports issues and development, according to a press release for the event.

The roundtable is scheduled for 2 p.m. at LA84 in Los Angeles.

Via Elizabeth Shwe

For your radar — The UC Center Sacramento is hosting a luncheon today from noon to 1 p.m. with Jonathan London, director of the UC Davis Center for Regional Change. London is scheduled to speak on his study, “The Struggle for Water Justice in the San Joaquin Valley,” which found that race and class discrimination are the driving forces behind a lack of safe and affordable drinking water in low-income communities. You can register for the event at 1130 K Street here.

