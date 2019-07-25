Sac political strategist faces lawsuit + Asylum rule blocked + Redistricting struggles

FILE - In this April 30, 2019, file photo, migrants seeking asylum in the United States line up for a meal provided by volunteers near the international bridge in Matamoros, Mexico. The U.S. government will expand its policy requiring asylum seekers to wait outside the country in one of Mexico’s most dangerous cities. According to officials for two congressional Democrats, the Department of Homeland Security says it will implement its “Migrant Protection Protocols” in Brownsville, Texas, across the border from Matamoros, Mexico. Matamoros is in Mexico’s Tamaulipas state, which the U.S. government warns citizens not to visit due to violence and kidnappings. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) AP file

‘DECEITFUL SOLICITATION GIMMICKS’

In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday against a nonprofit that sends care packages to soldiers, Attorney General Xavier Becerra alleges that the directors misused charity money for political purposes.

One of the directors of Move America Forward is Sal Russo, a Sacramento County resident and longtime political strategist. Russo is the owner of Russo Marsh, a political marketing and consulting firm, and The Campaign Store, which handled donations for the nonprofit’s bank account, according to the lawsuit.

He’s also a co-founder of the political action committee Tea Party Express, and Move America Forward operates its own political action committee, the lawsuit says.

Russo said the lawsuit is “purely a political stunt.” He said his organization has already explained to Becerra that clerical errors were responsible for a misunderstanding.

“I think (Becerra) was more concerned with the P.R. stunt than with doing his job, and I thought his behavior was shameful.,” Russo said “This is more politically motivated than it is meritorious.”

The lawsuit alleges Russo diverted more than $1.8 million to his for-profit companies by imposing service fees on the nonprofit. The charity also paid for the two political action committees’ office spaces, according to the lawsuit.

“By providing free office space, Move America Forward indirectly participates in political campaigns endorsed by (the committees),” the lawsuit reads. “Move America Forward falsely reported on its IRS Form 990 that it did not engage in direct or indirect political campaign activities on behalf of candidates for political office.”

During a press conference announcing the suit, Becerra charged that the charity engaged in “deceitful solicitation gimmicks.”

“There are legitimate charities out there that are helping our veterans, our friends, our neighbors,” Becerra said. “We will go after those that try to do it the wrong way. The bottom line is this: our troops deserve respect, and generous Californians deserve transparency.”

The nonprofit has donated nearly 400 tons of packages to troops, according to its website.

The organization’s Chairman Melanie Morgan called the lawsuit a “disgraceful effort of far-left politicians to attack every conservative they can.”

YES, NO, MAYBE SO

The United States District Court in the Northern District of California blocked President Donald Trump’s new asylum rule on Wednesday, when Judge Jon S. Tigar entered a preliminary injunction against refreshed efforts to stymie immigration at the Southern border.

Trump’s latest immigration crackdown would make it increasingly challenging for asylum seekers to enter the U.S. unless they applied for asylum in another country first. The rule would disproportionately affect migrants from Central America, who have in recent months reached the U.S.-Mexico border in record droves.

A legal spat — Tigar’s decision arrived on the heels of a D.C. federal judge’s ruling earlier Wednesday that allowed Trump’s asylum ban to continue, per POLITICO. That judge, Timothy Kelly, determined the plaintiffs would not suffer “irreparable harm” under the new rule.

In contrast, the San Francisco court offered a harsh rebuke to the Trump administration in its ruling, and called the change an “arbitrary and capricious” decision.

Tigar concluded that the new asylum protocol “ignores the special difficulties faced by unaccompanied minors,” and that it’s unclear if Mexico, the country most likely to deal with asylum applicants, would provide a “full and fair procedure” to migrants.

RECRUITMENT STRUGGLES

Latinos, Asian Americans and women are underrepresented among applicants for the California commission that draws congressional districts, and some advocacy organizations are asking for a deadline extension to address the disparities.

Since the application period for the California Citizens Redistricting Commission opened June 10 this year, just over 7,500 people have applied with just over two weeks to go before the deadline.

But about two thirds of the applicants are white, though less than 40 percent of the state’s population is white. Six percent are Asian American or Pacific Islander, compared to nearly 16 percent of the general population. Less than 13 percent of applicants are Latino, the state’s largest ethnic group at 39 percent of the population.

Women make up just under 39 percent of applicants.

A coalition of organizations sent a letter on Tuesday to state auditor Elanie Howle, who oversees the commission, asking her to extend the deadline to September 20.

The state auditor’s office hasn’t yet had a chance to thoroughly review the request but plans to do so, said spokeswoman Margarita Fernandez. For now, the deadline to apply for the commission is August 9.

Read more from reporter Sophia Bollag here.

