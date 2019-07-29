Will Newsom sign tax return bill? + Setting the SB 50 stage + T-Mobile, Sprint merger

‘Donald Trump, we’ll see you in court:’ Gavin Newsom announces California will sue over border wall emergency declaration Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Feb. 15, 2019 that California will sue President Donald Trump over national emergency declaration for U.S.-Mexico border wall. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Feb. 15, 2019 that California will sue President Donald Trump over national emergency declaration for U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Happy Monday morning, California! Anyone else sportin’ a wicked sunburn from the weekend?

TICK TOCK

In the latest California v. Trump battle, Gov. Gavin Newsom has found himself playing referee.

After Capitol lawmakers passed a bill earlier this month that would force President Donald Trump to release his tax returns in order to qualify for the 2020 ballot, all eyes moved to Newsom, who has until tomorrow to sign the legislation.

The proposal, Senate Bill 27, would require Trump — and any presidential candidate — to release the last five years of tax returns with the Secretary of State. It also requires a gubernatorial candidate to do the same, which Newsom did, and former Gov. Jerry Brown did not. Brown also vetoed a similar proposal in 2017.

“This bill is all about equal opportunity and transparency for all, no matter whether you are a Democrat or Republican,” said the bill’s author, state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg.

McGuire’s legislation passed both chambers on a party-line vote, with Republican lawmakers arguing along the way that the bill was unconstitutional.

Tim Murtaugh, director of communications for Trump’s 2020 campaign, previously released a statement saying California didn’t have the standing to pursue Trump’s records.

“The Constitution is clear on the qualifications for someone to serve as president and states cannot add additional requirements on their own,” Murtaugh said. “The bill also violates the 1st Amendment right of association since California can’t tell political parties which candidates their members can or cannot vote for in a primary election.”

The legislation puts Newsom, normally Trump’s political nemesis, in a strange position. Sign a bill of questionable legality or follow in Brown’s veto footsteps?

Newsom hasn’t uncapped his pen yet..but tick tock.

COMEBACK KID

The highest-profile bill that promised sweeping solutions to California’s ongoing housing crisis was left for dead in May, but can it make a comeback in 2020?

Senate Bill 50 is eligible for reconsideration in January after Senate Appropriations moved the proposal to a two-year agenda in May, amid criticism by local authorities that the legislation imposed on their local zoning regulations and plans.

San Francisco Democrat Scott Wiener’s bill would have reformed zoning rules throughout California to allow for denser housing projects closer to transit and job-rich areas and in traditionally single-family areas.

Wiener and the bill’s backers argued SB 50 was a necessary step to speed up unit construction as California faces a deficit of 3.5 million homes.

No sleep for the ambitious — Wiener’s team announced last week that SB 50 has earned the endorsement from Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Controller Betty Yee, Treasurer Fiona Ma, and Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara.

“As someone who spent 18 years in the housing industry, I saw this crisis coming for a long time,” Kounalakis said in the announcement. “This bill is the most impactful attempt to date to deliver more homes to Californians while ensuring that every jurisdiction across the state absorbs a fair share of the burden.”

It’s still too early to determine if the year-long pause will give Wiener’s team time to win over skeptics, who aren’t limited to city leaders. Housing advocates across the state expressed their concern during committee hearings that the legislation would increase gentrification without the promise of additional affordable housing.

Yet a large coalition of labor, environmental, affordable housing, senior, student and business organizations support the bill.

“California’s severe housing shortage is harming millions of Californians, and it’s time to act with bold and decisive pro-housing steps,” Wiener said. “It’s time to stop kicking the can down the road and instead do what Californians want us to do: address our housing crisis now.”

MEGAMERGER

Despite California’s filing of a complaint in June to block the merger of two massive mobile networks, the U.S. Department of Justice



reached a settlement on Friday that moves T-Mobile and Sprint’s business deal ahead.

The transaction is contingent on the two companies’ promise to sell some of their assets to satellite TV operator, DISH.

A union between T-Mobile and Sprint would condense the four top national network providers to just three: AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. As a part of the agreement, T-Mobile will provide DISH access to their network for seven years while DISH builds its own 5G network. Supporters say this merger would bring 5G networks to markets faster.

But California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has said the agreement threatens to increase prices for customers because there will be less competition in the market. The higher prices would hit low-income communities and minority groups the hardest, Becerra’s office wrote in a press statement condemning the federal department’s announcement.

“A marketplace with fewer active competitors drives up costs, reduces consumer choice and thwarts innovation. We intend to be prepared to go to trial to fight for a fair, competitive and equitable marketplace for consumers nationwide,” Becerra said in the statement.

Via Elizabeth Shwe

TWEET OF THE DAY

Hat tip to POLITICO’s Carla Marinucci for digging up this old Tweet...

President Obama, you have a big job to do. Go to Baltimore and bring both sides together. With proper leadership, it can be done! Do it. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2015

Context: President Donald Trump went on a Twitter tirade against U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat who represents parts of Baltimore. Trump: “(Cummings) does NOTHING for his very poor, very dangerous and very badly run district!” He threw in a bonus jab at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her San Francisco district, too.

