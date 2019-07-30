California’s wildfire opinions + $70 million from pharmaceutical companies + Newsom visits Gilroy

The Camp Fire burns as it lights up the sky under bright stars on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Zillow says $268 billion worth of homes in California are at major risk of wildfire. Sacramento Bee file

WILDFIRE OPINIONS

Pay attention, presidential hopefuls. California voters care about environmental issues.

In a new Public Policy Institute of California poll released Monday evening, an overwhelming number of Californians said they are specifically worried about how global warming could spur stronger wildfires.

“A record-high 71 percent of Californians are very concerned about more severe wildfires from global warming, and majorities across the state’s regions favor the new wildfire insurance fund,” said Mark Baldassare, the institute’s president and CEO.

Numerical breakdown — Three quarters of Bay Area residents are concerned about the issue, followed closely by 74 percent of those in the Inland Empire. And more than two-thirds of residents in Los Angeles, the Central Valley and Orange County areas share the concern.

Likely because California faced its worst wildfire season last year, respondents expressed less concern over increased heat waves and rising sea levels than they did over the destructive blazes.

Eighty percent of likely voters said they will consider a presidential candidate’s environmental stances ahead of their vote next year, with Democrats three times more likely to label the issue as very important, according to the poll.

New numbers — Nearly 20 percent of Democrats and left-leaning independents said they would vote for Sen. Kamala Harris if the primary election was held today. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren trailed Harris with 15 percent support. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden secured 12 and 11 percent, respectively.

PAY FOR DELAY

Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced on Monday that his office secured $70 million from three drug companies that the California Department of Justice found to be unlawfully engaging in “pay for delay” tactics.

Becerra’s department secured a settlement agreement with the pharmaceutical companies it alleged were illegally delaying affordable drug options from entering the market. The lack of competition drives up prices, which leaves consumers paying 90 percent more for name-brand drugs, his office wrote in a press statement announcing the settlements.

Pay for delay — According to the Federal Trade Commission, the tactic allows large companies to “sidestep competition by offering patent settlements that pay generic companies not to bring lower-cost alternatives to market.” The strategy costs $3.5 billion in elevated costs per year, the commission reported.

“These dark, illegal, collusive agreements that drug companies devise not only choke off price competition but burden our families and patients—they force every Californian to shoulder higher prices for life-saving medication. It’s nothing less than playing with people’s lives,” Becerra said in the statement. “Californians shouldn’t have to pay an arm and leg to afford their prescriptions.”

The department reached the settlements with Teva Pharmaceutical, Endo Pharmaceutical and Teikoku Pharma.

Teva created a six-year delay on the release of Provigil, a generic narcolepsy drug, Becerra said. Three other similar settlements, including a second one with Teva, centered on the slow release of the shingles medication Lidoderm.

The money from the settlement will be used by the department in future investigative and enforcement healthcare work, the office said in its press release, and also coincides with Assembly Bill 824’s movement in the Legislature.

The legislation would hand Becerra’s office “better tools to uncover these abusive practices,” said the bill’s author, Assemblyman Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa.

The bill, sponsored by Becerra, would codify a standard out of the California Supreme Court that declared infringement cases are anti-competitive, unless there’s convincing evidence that proves otherwise.

VISITING GILROY

Following the shooting at an annual celebration that left three dead, Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Gilroy on Monday morning to visit survivors, victims’ families and law enforcement, his office announced.

Newsom visited Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to meet with four victims. He spent time with the grandmother of Stephen Romero, the 6-year-old killed after a gunman sneaked into the garlic festival and opened fire on attendees on Sunday night.

Speaking to a group of reporters during the visit, Newsom joined his pay for delay in offering scathing remarks pointed toward the White House for its lack of movement on gun control efforts.

“Here we are again, again, again, and again,” Newsom said. “California’s doing its part, but Jesus, these guys, the folks in the White House have been supporting the kinds of policies that roll back the work that we’re doing in states like ours to get rid of large capacity magazines, to address the issues that we’re trying to advance on background checks.”

The governor also discredited the idea that assault rifles, often the firearms used in mass shootings, should be constitutionally protected. The murder weapon used in the Gilroy shooting was a variant of an AK-47, allegedly purchased legally in Nevada by the 19-year-old who used it on Sunday to instigate terror and end lives.

“I have no problem with the Second Amendment, you have a right to bear arms but not weapons of goddamned mass destruction,” Newsom said. “And you talk to any nurse here – Democrat, Republican – nurses, they’re like are you guys asleep at the wheel? What we see very single damn night, do you have a clue the toll this takes on the human body? Give me a break, you need these damn things for hunting? Give me a break.”

