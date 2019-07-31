Newsom signs off on tax return bill + Big tech’s effect on journalism + Goodbye Glen Thomas

Gavin Newsom signals support for bill forcing Trump to release taxes to get on 2020 ballot California Gov. Gavin Newsom expresses support for Senate Bill 27, which would force presidential and gubernatorial candidates to release their tax returns to get their name on the state ballot. Trump's campaign believes the plan is unconstitutional. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California Gov. Gavin Newsom expresses support for Senate Bill 27, which would force presidential and gubernatorial candidates to release their tax returns to get their name on the state ballot. Trump's campaign believes the plan is unconstitutional.

Good morning, Capitol Alerters! News is still flowing from the Capitol corridors, despite the Legislature’s summer recess. Make sure you’re following along with the AM Alert and all other reports The Sacramento Bee is working on.

I’m also handing over some of the newsletter responsibilities for a bit to intern Elizabeth Shwe, who’s quickly catching up on all things California. I’ll let her take it from here...

NOT JUST TRUMP

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Tuesday that will not allow President Donald Trump to be on California’s 2020 primary ballot unless he releases the last five years of his tax returns.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But Senate Bill 27 doesn’t affect just Trump.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and venture capitalist Andrew Yang have also not disclosed their tax returns.

“This bill is all about equal opportunity and transparency for all, no matter whether you are a Democrat or Republican,” said state Sen. Mike McQuire, D-Healdsburg, who authored the bill. “Trump is absolutely a strong example of the need for this legislation, but he’s not the only one.”

Since declaring his candidacy, former Vice President Joe Biden has only released three years of tax returns. He will need to disclose two more years to get on the state’s primary ballot, according to McGuire.

Biden has personally disclosed a total of 21 years of tax information — more than any other Democratic presidential candidate — beginning with releases he made as a vice presidential candidate during the 2008 election cycle.

Trump’s campaign is expected to sue California and argue the new law is unconstitutional.

This bill “violates the 1st Amendment right of association since California can’t tell political parties which candidates their members can or cannot vote for in a primary election,” said Tim Murtaugh, director of communications for the president’s 2020 campaign.

Although California is the first state to require the disclosure of tax returns for a ballot spot, 10 other states are also considering bills that would have similar requirements. Hawaii’s proposal asks for just the most recent tax return and North Carolina would require candidates to disclose the last 10 years of tax information.

Jab jab — The Assembly Republicans released a short, to-the-point press release following Newsom’s signature, and as a follow-up to The Bee’s editorial take on the bill.

In the email:

“The Sacramento Bee wrote an editorial roasting Gov. Newsom’s decision to require presidential candidates publish their tax returns in order to appear on California’s ballot.

Normally we’d follow that with some pithy comment, but this time we literally have nothing to add.”

BIG TECH’S EFFECT ON JOURNALISM

Where better to discuss how the tech industry has affected local journalism than in San Francisco, the birthplace of big technology?

U.S. Representative Mark DeSaulnier, who represents California’s 11th District, is scheduled to meet with executives in the journalism industry for a discussion on how tech companies are contributing to the decline of local news.

Scheduled to participate is Audrey Cooper, executive editor of The San Francisco Chronicle, Neil Chase, CEO of CalMatters, and Laura Bassett and John Stanton, the two founders of the group that’s organizing the event called Save Journalism Project.

According to a press release for the event, the media industry has lost more than 2,400 jobs within the first quarter of 2019, and newsrooms have taken a 45 percent staff hit in the last decade.

The event underscores national attention on the journalism industry’s depleting resources, which most severely affect local networks.

This year alone, the East Bay Express lost its staff writers, BuzzFeed laid off 200 employees, Vice another 250. And more than 1,000 layoffs or buyouts rocked Gannett, McClatchy and GateHouse papers.

“Newspapers who adapted and survived the last digital revolution did so through advertising,” the project’s website reads. “But today’s digital market is dominated by Google and Facebook — and their stranglehold is only tightening each year. Revenue from digital advertising that used to go to news publishers is now ending up in big tech’s pockets instead.”

This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m at Omni Hotel in San Francisco.

GOODBYE MR. THOMAS

Glen Thomas, former secretary of education under Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, died from cancer on Monday.

Thomas was born in 1947 and spent decades working on education issues, which began in the classroom and unfolded into an administrative career at the school, district, county and statewide levels, according to his profile at UC Davis School of Education.

Before joining the Schwarzenegger administration, he was the executive director of the state Curriculum Commission at the California Department of Education. He was also the executive director of the California County Superintendents Educational Services Association for eight years.

As the state was giving more autonomy to local schools, Thomas was instrumental in highlighting the importance of county offices of education as support providers to local teachers and administrators, Hart said.

“Glen was highly collaborative and always respected and valued diverse points of view. He never let politics or personal agendas get in the way of developing good education policy,” said Sue Burr, a member of the State Board of Education and a long-time colleague of Thomas.

A service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 4 at the Fremont Presbyterian Church in Sacramento.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!

July 31 — Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Red Bluff

TWEET OF THE DAY

CA will now require candidates for U.S. President and California Governor to disclose their income tax returns in order to appear on California’s primary ballot.



Read @GavinNewsom's full statement on the signing of Sen McGuire & @Scott_Wiener's bill. https://t.co/2KbBFOHRkO pic.twitter.com/XCRiJfbvvD — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) July 30, 2019

Best of The Bee:

Here are the CA towns at highest wildfire risk for the elderly, disabled and immobile by Michael Finch II

Gavin Newsom signs law to ban condoms as evidence of sex work by Hannah Wiley

Voters think Trump is racist, but majority says he shouldn’t be impeached, poll finds by Andrew Sheeler