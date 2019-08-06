Gun bans and gun taxes + Big money pensions + More time to join redistricting panel

California Governor Gavin Newsom shares his reaction to two mass shootings over the weekend in Texas and Ohio during a press conference, Monday, August 5, 2019, at the California State Capitol in Sacramento. On his left is Mark Ghilarducci, the director of Cal OES and on his right is Xavier Becerra, Attorney General of California. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Good morning. Elizabeth Shwe is filling in for Hannah Wiley today.

A GUN TAX SACRAMENTO, A GUN BAN IN WASHINGTON

Californian Democratic leaders renewed calls for gun control measures after the string of mass shootings that killed dozens of people from Gilroy to Dayton over the past two weeks.

Gov. Gavin Newsom set the tone when he scolded Republicans over the weekend. Newsom took to Twitter to chastise Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after the senator from Kentucky wrote to express his condolences for shooting victims.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“You don’t get to pretend like you’re horrified while you actively block legislation that could prevent another tragedy,” Newsom wrote on Sunday after shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

Newsom on Monday also urged Congress to pass a federal law requiring background checks for ammunition buyers.

“Guns don’t kill people, guns require a dangerous component, and that’s ammunition,” Newsom said.

In the capitol, Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-Greenbrae, on Monday said he would reintroduce his bill that calls for a $25 excise tax on firearms in California.

“While Washington refuses to take action, California can take a bold step forward to end gun violence. A $25 tax on firearms is a small amount for gun owners to pay to stem the tragic violence guns inflict on innocent Californians and will create a permanent and desperately needed funding source to reduce gun violence in our state,” Levine said in a written statement.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, meanwhile, called for reestablishing a federal assault weapons ban. She wrote the now-expired law that banned assault weapons from 1994 to 2004. Gun massacres fell by 37 percent in that decade, according to author Louis Klaveras.

“It took the Dayton shooter less than 30 seconds to shoot 35 people, nine of whom died,” Feinstein said in a statement. “These weapons are designed to kill as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.”

Gun control advocates face familiar opponents in the nation’s capital. Republicans maintain that no new gun restrictions are necessary.

“The gun laws we have in place now are sufficient, in my opinion. We need to make sure that they’re enforced,” Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, said in a Sunday TV interview.

PRICEY PENSIONS

One part of former Gov. Jerry Brown’s marquee pension law aimed to phase out some of the most expensive retirement plans in California government. It held that anyone hired after Jan. 1, 2013 would not be eligible for a pension that exceeds IRS limits.

In 2018, that was a pension worth $220,000 for someone who retired after age 62.

Today, about 1,200 CalPERS retirees have pensions that exceed the limit, and the number is growing, according to an analysis by The Sacramento Bee of CalPERS pension data.

CalPERS couldn’t tell us when it expects the number of people with pensions in its so-called replacement benefit fund to decline.

More than half of the extra-large pensions go to former employees of cities, counties and special districts, many of whom were in charge of their governments’ finances as they accrued the unusually generous benefits.

To comply with IRS law, their former employers must pay benefits above the federal limit as wages, which are taxed at a higher rate than pensions, cutting into local governments’ operating budgets.

Lee McDougal, a retired Southern California city manager, had the biggest pension last year that exceeded the IRS limit. He earned $337,000.

Here’s a link to Wes Venteicher’s report on pricey pensions.

MORE TIME TO DRAW THE LINES

After receiving 4,000 additional applications for the 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission in the last week, California State Auditor Elaine Howle extended the application deadline from August 9 to August 19 at 5pm.

Howle had warned recently that applicants to the commission were disproportionately white. Advocacy groups responded by increasing efforts this past week to recruit more candidates, she said.

“We received an uptick in applications, including a one-day period in which we received more than 1,000 applications,” Howle said. “This leads me to believe many more Californians who are learning more about redistricting and are developing an interest in the opportunity may now want to take advantage of the chance to draw California’s congressional and state legislative district lines.”

As of now, 59 percent of the applicants are men and 63 percent are white, according to the commission’s website.

The 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission is responsible for redrawing district lines after the federal census population data comes out every 10 years. There are 14 members: 5 Democrats, 5 Republicans, and 4 who are either registered without a political party or “independent” of any political party.

Best of The Bee:

Cancer patients are being denied drugs, even with doctor prescriptions and good insurance by Carmen George

The biggest recycling store chain in California just closed its doors. Here’s why by Andrew Sheeler