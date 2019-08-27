CA vs. Trump on immigration, Round 13 + Democrats opens top roles to immigrants + Equal pay panel

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Xavier Becerra held a press conference, Friday, August 16, 2019, to announce California filing suit over the Trump administration’s “public charge” rule to deny immigrants green cards if they are likely to rely on public benefits. jpierce@sacbee.com

Top of the Tuesday morning to you, readers. Thanks for starting your morning with the Capitol Alert team. Let’s get started, shall we?

LUCKY NUMBER 13

It’s California vs. Trump, again.

In his thirteenth immigration lawsuit filed against President Donald Trump’s administration, Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced on Monday that he would challenge the president’s latest immigration rule.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This time Becerra is after the administration’s attempt to circumvent the 1997 Flores settlement that limits how long the federal government can detain migrant children and regulates the conditions in which they’re held.

It’s another effort from the Trump White House to discourage immigration along the southern border, where hundreds of thousand of migrants have journeyed to in recent months with the hope to cross into the United States.

By lifting the 20-day detention limit and rolling back some facility standards, more migrants would theoretically be deterred from traveling north.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said the rule will “restore integrity” to the country’s immigration system and “eliminates the incentive for children to be used or exploited to enter the United States.”

Meanwhile — A coalition of lawmakers denounced news that the General Services Administration is looking into opening a child detention facility in the Inland Empire. The group includes Democratic Assembly members Jose Medina, Sabrina Cervantes, Eduardo Garcia, Eloise Reyes, Freddie Rodriguez and Senators Connie Leyva and Richard Roth.

“As representatives of the Inland Empire, we condemn the use of space in any location, but especially in our community, to detain unaccompanied children,” they wrote in a press statement.

“Together, we have sent a letter urging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Agency to end its search for a location in the Inland Empire that would assist the Trump Administration in its efforts to expand detention centers, allow families to be separated and detained, or weaken the safeguards that currently exist to protect children in government custody.”

California is leading the lawsuit with Massachusetts, and filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. In it, the states allege that the rule undermines their oversight power of child welfare. They also said it would harm the migrant families.

Becerra said the rule will exacerbate already substandard conditions in existing migrant detention centers, per a report from The Bee’s Sophia Bollag.

“We have all seen the reports of the conditions in immigration camps and we’ve all seen the images of children locked up in cages,” he said. “This new rule callously puts at risk the safety and well-being of children.”

THE MORE THE MERRIER?

During the California Democratic Party executive board meeting this past weekend, members voted to endorse a proposal that would allow immigrants to run for county central committee seats and to become members of the party.

Jamarah Hayner, spokeswoman for the party, said the rules committee also voted to expand eligibility to others who lack voting access, including those with prior felonies.

State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, wrote Senate Bill 288 to allow Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, as well as immigrants under Temporary Protected Status, people who’ve been granted asylum and green card holders to run for leadership roles.

“Immigrants are already leaders in our communities and deserve a seat at the table in the Democratic Party,” Wiener said. “Immigrants pay taxes and contribute to our economy, culture, and civic life. I am proud that our legislation received this vital endorsement.”

(EQUAL) PAY DAY

The California Legislative Women’s Caucus is scheduled to join First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom tonight for a panel discussion on equal pay and gender equality in the workforce.

The event will include a “know your rights workshop” and the launch of #EqualPayCA: College Edition.

“A typical woman loses hundreds of thousands of dollars over her lifetime to the wage gap, but one study showed that negotiating a pay bump in your first job can increase lifetime earnings by over one million dollars,” a press release for the event included.

Siebel Newsom launched an initiative in April to close the pay gap in California. Since then, more than 30 companies have signed on to the California Pay Equity Pledge. By doing so, they promise to reevaluate their hiring and promotion process and to enhance procedures to reduce workplace bias and structural barriers, the press statement included.

“The pay gap is one of the most obvious ways our society devalues women,” Siebel Newsom previously said. “It is also one of the most damaging – women in California lose over 78 billion dollars a year because of the gap.”

Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, and Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Elaine Welteroth will also join the event, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Sacramento State University.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Yesterday was Women’s Equality Day, an annual remembrance of the 19th amendment passing.

Just as inequalities existed when the 19th Amendment was ratified, disparities continue today. We must stand together to achieve equality for ALL. #WomensEqualityDay #EqualityCantWait https://t.co/V1urgnYYmc — Senator Toni Atkins (@SenToniAtkins) August 26, 2019

Best of The Bee:

Cities with more gun purchases also see more gun-related injuries, UC Davis study finds by Elaine Chen

California state workers are giving up a raise. New contract reflects pension debt concerns by Wes Venteicher

Sacramento to vote on large homeless shelters as mayor makes key change to Meadowview plan by Theresa Clift

14-year-old fights Leukemia alone because her mom is stuck at the border by Martha Quillin