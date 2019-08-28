Anti-vaccine rally at the Capitol + Gig workers caravan to Sacramento + Another e-cigarette battle

Here’s the scene at contentious vaccine bill hearing at state Senate A hearing at the state Capitol on SB 276, which would require public health officials to approve exceptions to vaccination requirements, drew a large crowd outside the Senate hearing room on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A hearing at the state Capitol on SB 276, which would require public health officials to approve exceptions to vaccination requirements, drew a large crowd outside the Senate hearing room on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Good morning, alerters! Seems like everyone with a bone to pick in the Capitol is headed to Sacramento today, so it’s going to be a busy one.

‘V’ IS FOR VACCINE

In a last-ditch effort to halt a measure that would increase oversight of vaccine medical exemptions in California, 500 Senate Bill 276 opponents are rallying at the Capitol today.

Their mission? To advocate on behalf of those who don’t want the government interfering in their personal and professional vaccine decisions.

Their argument? The legislation would hand too much authority to the California Department of Public Health, which would monitor vaccine medical exemptions for students enrolling in schools. They also argue that vaccines are not universally safe and that exemptions included in the bill do not consider children who have had adverse reactions to the shots.

“If passed, (SB 276) would grant undue authority to government bureaucrats to override doctors decisions about their own patients and would put medically fragile children at risk,” a press statement for the event read. “This bill will force many families with no choice but to leave the school system entirely.”

But state Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, said too many California doctors have found a way around a 2015 law he also wrote to end personal belief exemptions for vaccines. Instead, they’ve taken to issuing unnecessary passes to children who don’t really need them, Pan says. That practice puts the rest of the community, especially children who are too sick or young to get vaccinated, at risk of otherwise preventable diseases, he said.

“(The bill) maintains and restores the integrity of the medical exemptions system,” Pan argued during a June hearing. “This bill protects the rights of these children to attend school and ensures Californians have the freedom to go about their community without being at risk of becoming infected with serious, preventable diseases.”

The bill has generated a hot debate in the Capitol, where anti-vaxxers and vaccine-skeptics have flocked to committee hearings to denounce the proposed law.

They’ve likened the legislation to Nazi Germany, have called Pan a “liar” and sent bricks to lawmakers’ offices with opposition messages. Both Pan and co-author Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, said they’ve received death threats over the proposal, and Pan filed a police report against an anti-vaxxer last week who filmed himself shoving the senator.

The coalition’s organizer, V is for Vaccine founder Joshua Coleman, tweeted in a live video that attendees would need to pay $50 to cover the cost of t-shirts, signs and flyers. The group also hired three security officers and said it would provide childcare, Coleman explained.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Robert Kennedy Jr. and “Vaxxed” filmmaker Del Bigtree are also expected to join the event.

CARAVAN TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING

While some consider the Legislature’s most contentious labor bill to be a potential wrench in the gig economy, others consider it a simple first step to systemic revolution.

Assembly Bill 5 would reclassify independent contractors in most scenarios as employees. The proposal builds on a 2018 California Supreme Court ruling that determined most workers should have access to employment benefits, including health care, workers compensation and a fair wage.

Gig economy giants like Uber and Lyft are opposed to the bill, which they said will completely disrupt their business structure and force them to cut drivers if they have to move to a traditional employment model.

A considerable portion of their companies’ position, but another chunk want to go even further and establish a union for ridesharing workers.

Two groups representing the unionization effort, Mobile Workers Alliance from Southern California, and Gig Workers Rising, representing the Bay Area, organized a three-day pilgrimage to the Capitol from Los Angeles. They’ll park in Sacramento today, where they’ll rally in support of AB 5 and unionization.

“As drivers, we’re fighting against some very powerful people and very deep pockets just to win the barest labor protections,” Uber driver Khachatur Oganesyan said in a press statement. “To win our union, we’re going to need champions in the legislature. I’m deeply grateful to the elected officials who have already stepped up for us. My message to those on the fence is simple: ‘Be on the right side of history. Be on the side of working families. Support AB5 and a path to a union.’”

AB 5 author Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez is scheduled to join state Senators Maria Elena Durazo and Connie Leyva for the event, which starts at 10:45 a.m. on the North Steps.

SMOKE SHOW

Then there are the vapers.

They do not like Assembly Bill 1639, which would restrict electronic cigarettes in California.

The proposal, written by Assemblyman Adam Gray, D-Merced, would prohibit e-cigarette sales except at tobacco stores that deny entry to people under age 21. Underage violators would be fined $100 and would have to take anti-tobacco classes and pay their dues in community service.

Gray’s bill is a friendlier approach to curbing tobacco use than what some of his colleagues introduced earlier this year. State Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, pulled similar legislation to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products after the measure endured a round of what he called “hostile amendments.”

The American Lung Association opposes the new bill unless amended, arguing “these unenforceable and problematic provisions will do nothing to curb youth use.”

Gray and co-author Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, R-San Luis Obispo County, have each collected thousands in campaign contributions from the tobacco industry.

“We must do more to protect kids from these addictive products by restricting youth access points, limiting marketing exposure to kids, and establishing sufficient penalties for underage sales and possession,” Gray previously said when he unveiled the measure in July.

Despite the effort, AB 1639 is still considered by some as a threat to small businesses and a healthier alternative to traditional cigarettes.

The Vapor Technology Association will join business owners and vapers themselves today at 10:30 a.m. in room 127 to express their opposition.

