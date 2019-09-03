Capitol Alert AM Newsletter
Summing up suspense day + What’s next on the Legislature’s plate?
Watch the Assembly Appropriations Committee roll through bills
Bryan Anderson filling in here for Hannah Wiley and welcoming you back from a three-day weekend.
SUSPENSE DAY
The name held true on Friday, as lawmakers determined the fate of more than 600 bills in each chamber’s appropriations committee. The Assembly side took a little longer than anticipated, due to interruptions from anti-vaccine advocates protesting Senate Bill 276.
Drama aside, here’s what you need to know:
What died?
- Assembly Bill 161 (Ting) — First came plastic straws, then came paper receipts. Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, was hoping California would be just as excited about getting rid of receipts as it was last year when Gov. Jerry Brown approved a law prohibiting restaurants from giving customers plastic straws unless the customers explicitly ask for them. The bill failed as retailers argued receipts are a good way to deliver coupons.
- Assembly Bill 18 (Levine) — Democrats declined to move forward with a proposal to place a $25 tax on handgun and rifle sales.
What’s alive?
- Assembly Bill 5 (Gonzalez) — A few modifications were made on Friday to a Dynamex bill aimed at preventing companies from misclassifying workers as independent contractors. Exemptions were made for travel agents, cartoonists and fishermen, among others. But no special carve-outs were given to Lyft and Uber — two ride-sharing companies that have vowed to spend $60 million for a ballot measure if they can’t get a deal they like.
- Assembly Bill 302 (Berman) — A bill allowing students to sleep in their cars at California community colleges was updated to delay implementation by a year and exempt facilities near elementary schools. With those changes, the bill advanced.
- Assembly Bill 1482 (Chiu) — Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, kept moving with a bill to place rent caps for tenants for three years. But more amendments could be on the horizon, as Gov. Gavin Newsom has expressed a desire to strengthen the cap limiting annual rent increases to 7 percent plus inflation.
Senate Bill 206 (Skinner) — Should college athletes be paid for their name and likeness? California lawmakers think so. The bill from Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, cleared an important hurdle.
WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?
These are the key deadlines left:
Sept. 6: Last day to amend bills on the floor
Sept. 13: Last day to get bills through Assembly and Senate
Oct. 13: Last day for Newsom to sign or veto bills
TWEET OF THE DAY
Vaccinate California (@VaccinateCal) — “Let’s be clear: poll after poll shows the majority - the VAST majority - of Californians vaccinate their children and think everyone else should too. SB276 protects children from preventable disease. #SB276 #vaccineswork.”
BEST OF THE BEE
Hedge funds fight over wreckage of PG&E. Will California wildfire victims get paid? by Dale Kasler & Bryan Anderson
Travel agents, cartoonists and fishermen: New exceptions as California labor bill advances by Bryan Anderson & Elaine Chen
- Anti-vaccine protesters disrupt California Assembly with loud chants by Elaine Chen
California lawmaker was accused of harassment. Now his campaign spending is under investigation by Bryan Anderson
