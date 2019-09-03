Summing up suspense day + What’s next on the Legislature’s plate?

Watch the Assembly Appropriations Committee roll through bills Things happen fast when appropriations committees churn through their "suspense files." In this video, Chairwoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, goes through four bills in a minute on Aug. 11, 2016. The fates of the bills were decided privately in Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Things happen fast when appropriations committees churn through their "suspense files." In this video, Chairwoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, goes through four bills in a minute on Aug. 11, 2016. The fates of the bills were decided privately in

Bryan Anderson filling in here for Hannah Wiley and welcoming you back from a three-day weekend.

SUSPENSE DAY

The name held true on Friday, as lawmakers determined the fate of more than 600 bills in each chamber’s appropriations committee. The Assembly side took a little longer than anticipated, due to interruptions from anti-vaccine advocates protesting Senate Bill 276.

Drama aside, here’s what you need to know:

What died?

Assembly Bill 161 (Ting) — First came plastic straws, then came paper receipts. Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, was hoping California would be just as excited about getting rid of receipts as it was last year when Gov. Jerry Brown approved a law prohibiting restaurants from giving customers plastic straws unless the customers explicitly ask for them. The bill failed as retailers argued receipts are a good way to deliver coupons.

Assembly Bill 18 (Levine) — Democrats declined to move forward with a proposal to place a $25 tax on handgun and rifle sales.

What’s alive?

Assembly Bill 5 (Gonzalez) — A few modifications were made on Friday to a Dynamex bill aimed at preventing companies from misclassifying workers as independent contractors. Exemptions were made for travel agents, cartoonists and fishermen, among others. But no special carve-outs were given to Lyft and Uber — two ride-sharing companies that have vowed to spend $60 million for a ballot measure if they can’t get a deal they like.

Assembly Bill 302 (Berman) — A bill allowing students to sleep in their cars at California community colleges was updated to delay implementation by a year and exempt facilities near elementary schools. With those changes, the bill advanced.

Assembly Bill 1482 (Chiu) — Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, kept moving with a bill to place rent caps for tenants for three years. But more amendments could be on the horizon, as Gov. Gavin Newsom has expressed a desire to strengthen the cap limiting annual rent increases to 7 percent plus inflation.

Senate Bill 206 (Skinner) — Should college athletes be paid for their name and likeness? California lawmakers think so. The bill from Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, cleared an important hurdle.

WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?

These are the key deadlines left:

Sept. 6: Last day to amend bills on the floor

Sept. 13: Last day to get bills through Assembly and Senate

Oct. 13: Last day for Newsom to sign or veto bills

TWEET OF THE DAY

Vaccinate California (@VaccinateCal) — “Let’s be clear: poll after poll shows the majority - the VAST majority - of Californians vaccinate their children and think everyone else should too. SB276 protects children from preventable disease. #SB276 #vaccineswork.”

Let's be clear: poll after poll shows the majority - the VAST majority - of Californians vaccinate their children and think everyone else should too. SB276 protects children from preventable disease. #SB276 #vaccineswork https://t.co/i3oJrOqKuI — Vaccinate California (@VaccinateCal) August 30, 2019

