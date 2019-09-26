Warren catapults to the top + Privacy ballot initiative + CalSTRS’ extra large pensions

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks during the Democratic National Committee summer meeting at Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel on Friday, August 23, 2019 in San Francisco. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

WARREN #1

Move over, Joe, there’s a new leader in town. Rather, in California.

A Wednesday poll out of the Berkeley Institute of Government Studies found Elizabeth Warren taking the top spot among California’s likely voters. The Massachusetts senator jumped 11 percentage points since June to 29 percent, giving her a comfortable lead over former Vice President Joe Biden’s 20 percent.

The institute polled more than 2,200 Californians who are likely to vote in the presidential primary in March.

Not-so-great news for California’s own: Sen. Kamala Harris dipped 5 percentage points since June, to 8 percent. Because the 416 of 495 California delegates sent to the Democratic National Convention can only cast votes for candidates polling at a minimum 15 percent, Harris “runs the risk of being shut out” from her own state’s delegation vote, the report notes.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg also slipped to 6 percent in the same time frame.

Interesting — “The strength of Warren’s candidacy is further demonstrated when voters are asked which candidates they are giving at least some consideration to supporting in the Democratic primary,” the institute’s polling Director Mark DiCamillo wrote. “In this setting 68 percent of likely voters cite Warren, 23 points higher than any of her opponents.”

Warren can further boast support as a top-two choice, with 54 percent of likely voters reporting she’s one of two selections.

“It is noteworthy that Warren’s growing base of support has come from the ranks of those formerly supporting Harris, Buttigieg and Biden,” DiCamillo reported. “Thus far, Californians who are backing Sanders have been sticking with their man.”

However — Warren’s strongest support comes from liberals, white college graduates and the San Francisco Bay Area. She struggles with moderates, conservatives, Latinos and voters who do not have a higher education background.

RIGHT TO PRIVACY

The latest battle over Californians’ right to privacy was filed in the form of a ballot initiative yesterday, the attorney general’s office confirmed.

A group called the Californians for Consumer Privacy, led by Alastair Mactaggart, wrote the initiative for the November 2020 ballot.

“Fundamental to this right of privacy is the ability of individuals to control the use, including the sale, of their personal information,” the initiative says.

Background — Another initiative by the same coalition, called the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018, qualified for the ballot last year. Before the election, however, the Legislature passed a law by the same name, which will soon go into effect on Jan. 1.

The law extends consumer privacy protections for California consumers, and hands greater enforcement power to the state’s attorney general.

Mactaggart said he wanted to introduce a new initiative because a handful of bills lawmakers introduced this year could have weakened the privacy act.

“During this time, two things have happened,” Mactaggart said in a press release. “First, some of the world’s largest companies have actively and explicitly prioritized weakening the CCPA. Second, technological tools have evolved in ways that exploit a consumer’s data with potentially dangerous consequences. I believe using a consumer’s data in these ways is not only immoral, but it also threatens our democracy.”

Critics have argued the law provides “overly broad” definitions for consumers, transactions and online businesses practices. The restrictions would also disrupt the ad-based models businesses use to generate a profit, the Internet Association’s Robert Callahan wrote in The Bee last year.

Mactaggart argues his initiative would give consumers the “right to take back control” over corporations and restrict invasive data that new technology collects.

“These are perhaps the most powerful tools for influence in human history,” he continued. “Shouldn’t consumers have a choice about how their own data is used?”

The coalition must gather 623,212 signatures from registered voters to qualify the initiative for the ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

FAT CHECKS

About 360 retired California school administrators get two checks from CalSTRS each month instead of one: a check for the maximum public pension allowed under IRS law and another for the rest of what they were promised.

Averaging $210,000 per year, the pensions on the list cost California about $64 million last year, according to CalSTRS data and reported by The Bee’s Wes Venteicher.

The list of extra-large pensions — holdovers from more generous times — likely will keep growing before it declines under changes in California’s 2013 pension overhaul, known as PEPRA.

Today’s educators are paying more toward their retirements than their predecessors, helping cover benefits California offered amid the dot-com boom when CalSTRS had more than 100 percent of what it would need to pay all its current and future obligations. Now the fund is about 64 percent funded, with a plan to return to 100 percent by 2046.

Check out Venteicher’s full story on IRS-busting CalSTRS pensions here.

