Campaigns and kids + Support for impeachment grows + Paying student athletes

Top of the Tuesday morning, California! Feels like a proper fall in Sacramento this week, and I love it.

L’Shana Tova to those celebrating Rosh Hashanah!

KIDS AND CAMPAIGNS

More parents could hit the campaign trail now that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law on Monday to allow candidates to use campaign funds for childcare expenses.

Assembly Bill 220 will create greater opportunity for parents who face financial barriers to run, bill author and Democratic Assemblyman Rob Bonta of Alameda wrote in the bill analysis.

“Candidates with young children, men and women, often face the practical reality of paying for increased child care to campaign and network when running for office,” he said. “AB 220 would help create greater gender parity among elected officials in California and more broadly help all parents with young children seek public office by allowing the use of campaign funds for child care expenses.”

California’s new law builds on the Federal Election Commission’s 2018 rule that allowed candidates running for federal office to finance childcare costs through their campaign dollars. The state’s legislation challenges the Fair Political Practices Commission’s restrictions campaign money paying more than $200 for babysitting services, per event.

The Senate amended the original version of the bill to eliminate a section that allowed candidates to pay for child care not only when campaigning, but also while fulfilling elected responsibilities.

MIND THE CLOSING GAP

One of the reasons House Speaker Nancy Pelosi waited months to formally support an impeachment inquiry is because public support just wasn’t there.

A Monday Quinnipiac poll, however, found that while Americans are still divided on impeaching and removing President Donald Trump, there’s growing momentum behind the idea.

Less than a week ago, a Quinnipiac survey found a 57 percent of respondents opposed impeaching the president while 37 percent were ready to oust Trump. Monday’s release showed that among 1,115 registered voters, support impeachment now sits at 47 in favor and 47 percent opposed.

Democrats demonstrated “virtual consensus” on impeachment, with 90 percent supporting the effort. Independents lean “slightly” against impeachment. Republicans “feel much the same today as they did last week,” with 92 percent against the inquiry. A “slim” majority of voters agree with the House launching an impeachment inquiry.

“Following a week when House Democrats announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump and more information emerged about the president’s actions regarding Ukraine, public opinion about impeachment is showing a shift,” said polling analyst Mary Snow. “While voters overall are split on the question, there’s less hesitancy over the impeachment inquiry itself as more than half of voters approve of it.”

Other numbers:

Fifty percent of voters said they thought Trump had “done something wrong” when it comes to his phone call with Ukraine’s president, the interaction that prompted the inquiry.

Trump’s approval rating barely cracks 40 percent.

Pelosi’s backing isn’t much better, with 52 percent disapproving of her work.

The worst support, by far, is for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who earned less than a thumb’s up from less than 30 percent of respondents.

PLAY (MONEY) BALL

Never mind the NCAA.

Gov. Newsom announced on Monday that he signed a bill to allow college athletes to make money off their brand, a law that will go into effect in 2023.

Senate Bill 206 will allow college athletes to be paid for their name, image and likeness, The Bee’s Capitol reporter Bryan Anderson reports. It also prevents universities from revoking scholarships to students who pursue endorsement opportunities.

The NCAA, which governs college athletics, has called the law “unconstitutional,” and is laying the groundwork for a potential legal battle.

Regardless, California may have just paved the way for other states and the U.S. Congress to take action on similar proposals that are still alive. The association responded to Newsom’s signature with a statement saying the new law is “creating confusion” and that “improvement needs to happen on a national level.”

Newsom officially signed the law on Friday during a filming of HBO’s UNINTERRUPTED The Shop with NBA superstar LeBron James. Newsom posted a video clip from the show on Twitter early Monday.

”Colleges reap billions from student athletes but block them from earning a single dollar. That’s a bankrupt model,” Newsom wrote in his Tweet.

Bill author Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, also said she was unconcerned about a challenge from NCAA.

“The NCAA has a pretty poor record of winning lawsuits,” she said. “I think we’re in pretty good shape.”

To read Bryan Anderson’s full report, click here.

TWEET OF THE DAY

You the man Governor Gav! Appreciate you as so many many more as well! https://t.co/scTWA8XRJu — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 30, 2019

