Millions funneled to anti-tobacco programs + CA 2020 candidates answer questions + Net neutrality

LISTEN HERE, KIDS

Defeat?

Days after vaping company JUUL discontinued its fight against San Francisco’s ban on e-cigarette sales, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced a $30.5 million investment in anti-tobacco education campaigns.

The separate incidents speak volumes to where California stands on the national e-cigarette and smoking debate. Companies like JUUL have faced increased scrutiny in recent months for marketing techniques, prompting legislative attempts to curb the industry’s influence.

Lawmakers have pledged to rein in the tobacco industry and its products, and Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order in mid-September that unlocked $20 million for public information campaigns about the dangers of vaping.

Becerra’s office said on Tuesday that the Proposition 56-authorized money will go to 76 local agencies through the department’s Tobacco Grant Program.

“Tobacco is a serious threat to public health, especially to California’s youth,” Becerra said, per a news release. “These grants will support local communities in enforcing the law and educating kids about the harms of tobacco products.”

The local entities, which include school districts, police departments and sheriffs offices, can use the money to hire additional officers and roll out enforcement programs and educational outreach initiatives.

Becerra’s office reported that since 2017, the grant money also supported “decoy operations and investigations into adults purchasing tobacco for minors.”

You can read a full list of the agencies here, but below are how some recipients will use the money:

The Livermore Police Department will use more than $510,000 to hire a school resource officer and establish a community “anti-smoking task force.”

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

The Silicon Valley Leadership Group released findings from its 2020 candidate questionnaire answered by 29 candidates running either for the San Jose City Council, Santa Clara County Supervisor or the Legislature.

The questionnaire touched on a variety of “community issues,” including education, sea-level rise, transportation development and homelessness.

Interesting:

Every candidate reported that they support new buses financed through federal dollars to be zero-emission by 2029.

Those running for an Assembly or state Senate seat would like to create a “Baylands caucus”

The statewide candidates also showed “near-unanimous” support for a rail connection between the Central Valley and Silicon Valley, a ballot measure that would support an integrated Bay Area transit system and a legislative effort for transit-oriented development.

Noteworthy:

“I support transit-oriented development, of course. And that means building more and denser buildings — town homes and low-rise apartment buildings, quiet duplexes and mid-rises surrounded by parks,” said Democrat Ann Ravel, candidate for Senate District 15, adding that a housing solution is “not a one-size-fits-all policy.” She said, “I oppose measures that unilaterally remove local zoning restrictions without community input.”

“I have been actively involved in building business ties between Silicon Valley and the Central Valley,” Josh Becker said, a Democratic candidate for Senate District 13. “I support this so much that we actually have looked at running our own shuttle!”

NET NEUTRALITY

Becerra got a boost Tuesday in his legal battle to defend California’s 2018 net neutrality law when a federal court ruled President Donald Trump’s administration can’t preempt state attempts to preserve the Obama-era rules.

Back it up — The California legislation sparked a flurry of lobbying last year as telecommunications companies pushed for the bill to be scrapped or at least watered down. They argued it could lead to a patchwork of different regulations across the country, drive up internet prices and remove incentives for companies to pursue faster internet technology.

Net neutrality advocates argue that without it, internet companies may shut out smaller sites that can’t afford to pay higher rates and control what content people can see online.

Becerra issued a statement cheering the ruling and calling the Federal Communications Commission’s 2017 move “ill-conceived.” The attorney general will not, however, enforce the 2018 law until a separate case is decided in California, his office confirmed.

Read more about the decision and what it means for California here, via Sophia Bollag and Emily Cadei.

TWEET OF THE DAY

EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 16, 2019, THE CALIFORNIA CHANNEL WILL CEASE TELECASTING AND WEBCASTING.https://t.co/6VtRaSVFi1 — CalChannel (@CalChannel) October 1, 2019

