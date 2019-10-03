Guns and DUIs + The Elizabeth, Bernie, Joe show + Wildfire bills

On display at a gun shop in Wendell, N.C., an AR-15 assault rifle manufactured by Core15 Rifle Systems in Dec. 18, 2012. (Chuck Liddy/Raleigh News & Observer/TNS) TNS

GUNS AND ALCOHOL

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, introduced legislation earlier this year to further restrict Californians with previous convictions from possessing a gun for 10 years.

Senate Bill 55 stalled in the Assembly’s Committee on Public Safety, despite leaving the Senate with majority support from Jackson’s own party.

Current law already prohibits people with serious and violent misdemeanors from owning a gun for 10 years, i.e. offenses that include sexual battery, assault with a deadly weapon, severely injuring a peace officer, or threatening to hurt or kill someone.

Jackson’s proposal would have expanded that list to include three DUI convictions within a decade, vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and selling certain controlled substances.

Jackson’s office said she “hopes to move (SB 55) forward early next year,” and she’ll have some new data to back her argument.

A recent Journal of the American Medical Association study found that people with a prior DUI conviction who purchased guns were six times more likely to engage in a violent crime with a firearm. Researchers found that 3 percent of purchasers with a prior DUI conviction engaged in violent crime with a firearm. By comparison, only 0.5 percent of people with no prior arrests or convictions committed a violent crime with a firearm.

“This study powerfully confirms prior research on this issue and why we must take action,” Jackson said. “As our nation faces an epidemic of gun violence, we must pursue data-driven policies that will help keep deadly firearms out of the hands of those most at risk of committing future violent and firearm-related crimes. This research clearly demonstrates a link between DUI convictions among handgun purchasers and future violence.”

The research is based on nearly 80,000 records on legal handgun buyers, The Bee’s Michael Finch II writes in his data analysis of the report. The study monitored people who bought guns from 2001 to 2013.

The researchers also found that gun purchasers with DUIs were more likely to commit one of the eight offenses tracked by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which includes rape, homicide, aggravated assault and arson.

Republican lawmakers and the Peace Officer Research Association of California oppose Jackson’s bill.

“While PORAC agrees that guns need to be kept out of the hands of those who would abuse them, the Department of Justice cannot keep up with the over 20,000 people currently on the‘prohibited persons’ list,” the association wrote in opposition. “Many of those on the list have been convicted of serious and/or violent felonies. Until California can reduce the serious backlog that currently exists, PORAC feels we should not be adding additional misdemeanors to the list.”

THE TRIO

It’s the Elizabeth, Bernie and Joe show.

A Wednesday poll from the Public Policy Institute of California found the state’s voters are closely split on the top three 2020 Democratic Presidential candidates.

The numbers:

Warren (23 percent)

(23 percent) BIden (22 percent)

(22 percent) Sanders (21 percent)

Things aren’t looking so great for California’s own Sen. Kamala Harris. She’s lagging by a wide margin, at 8 percent. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg trails Harris by 2 percentage points.

Interesting — More than half of those who’ve selected their candidate would consider switching their support to another contender. The majority of likely Democratic voters reported they’re watching the debates closely, as well, to evaluate candidates’ performance.

“Many Democratic-leaning voters are open to switching allegiances at this early stage of the presidential primary season, and most see the debates as important for choosing a candidate,” said Mark Baldassare, president and CEO of the institute.

No surprise here — A mere third of California adults approve of President Donald Trump’s job performance. Both Harris and Sen. Dianne Feinstein earned a 40 percent approval rate, while slightly less than half gave positive reviews of California’s House of Representatives members.

Other stats:

Those surveyed were most likely to report homelessness as California’s top concern.

Nearly 75 percent of Californians view immigrants as a “benefit to the state because of their hard work and job skills.”

Two-thirds of Californians support abortion rights, and in particular oppose a Supreme Court challenge to Roe v. Wade .

. Sixty-eight percent of Californians say the state’s gun sales laws should be stricter.

WILDFIRES

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he’d signed on Wednesday 22 bills to help the state’s wildfire prevention and mitigation systems.

The legislation closely mirrors recommendations out of the June Strike Force report that focused on a “safe, reliable and affordable energy future.”

Notable:

Senate Bill 190 — Requires the state fire marshal to develop and update “defensible space” standards, a.k.a. requiring owners to clear brush and vegetation around their homes.

Assembly Bill 38 — Encourages communities to retrofit their homes to make them safer during burnings. Existing codes ensure buildings are constructed with fire-resistant materials, but this bill would increase education on updating older homes to those standards.

